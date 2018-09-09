The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need.
The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major ABO groups. However, some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups, so a diverse blood supply is important to meeting the medical needs of an increasingly diverse patient population.
Blood given to patients with rare blood types or those who need repeated transfusions for conditions such as sickle cell disease or thalassemia must be matched very closely. Patients are less likely to have complications from blood donated by someone with a similar racial or ethnic background.
All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets through Sept. 30, will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30:
1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17, St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Purdue University Northwest - Hammond Campus, Alumni Hall (SULB 3rd Floor), 2200 169th St., Hammond
2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, The Gathering Place, 131 North Main St., Hebron
3:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19, John Simatovich Elementary School, 424 W 500 N., Valparaiso
2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 West Division Road, Valparaiso
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21, YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road, Hobart
Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Valparaiso University - Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Student Union, 2400 New York, Whiting
Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27, Studio 4, 420 N. Broad, Griffith
7 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City
7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 27, Enbridge, 222 Indianapolis Blvd, Schererville
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Marquette High School, 306 W 10th St., Michigan City
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Bethel Church Cedar Lake, 13620 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point