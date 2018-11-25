The American Red Cross needs blood donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.
Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Dec. 15
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart
Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
1 to 6 p.m. Monday, St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East, Rolling Prairie
1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., LaPorte
Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Valparaiso University - Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday Student Union, 2400 New York, Whiting
4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N. Washington St., Valparaiso
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Ivy Tech Community College, 1440 E. 35th Ave., Gary
1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Methodist Hospital Southlake, 8701 Broadway, Merrillville
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lowell Public Library, 1505 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Faith Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet, Valparaiso
12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Eagles Lodge, 805 Elm St., Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton
Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4, South Central Junior-Senior High School, 9808 S 600 W., Union Mills
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland
12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Hebron High School, 509 S. Main St., Hebron
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Napleton Autowerks of Indiana, 1349 Indianapolis Blvd., Schererville
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Peddicord Army Reserve, 3475 Wisconsin St., Hobart
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Road, Chesterton
Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso
3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Northview Elementary School, 257 Northview Drive, Valparaiso
8 a.m. to noon Dec. 15, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville