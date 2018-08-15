The American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood now and help end an emergency summer blood shortage that began last month.
In thanks for helping at this urgent time, all those who come to donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Aug. 31:
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 218 S. Court St., Crown Point
Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
1 to 6 p.m. Monday, St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway, Schererville
7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St., Michigan City
8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, United Parcel Service Westville, 860 W. Main St., Westville
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Centier Bank, 600 E. 84th Ave., Merrillville
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Vision Financial Services/CareEnroll, 1900 W. Severs Road, LaPorte
3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Immanuel Lutheran, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City
2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Cabela's, 7700 Cabela Drive, Hammond
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, BoBB Auto Group, 13007 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake
Noon to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, First Baptist Church, 484 Oakley Ave., Building T, Hammond
1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell, Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 27, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 W. Ind. 10, Wheatfield
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St., Hobart
Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 30, Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City
3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30, Whiting High School, 1751 Oliver St., Whiting
2 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Portage Avenue Baptist Church, 6605 Portage Ave., Portage
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31, Franciscan Health Michigan City, 301 W. Homer St., Michigan City