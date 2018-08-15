As summer winds down, the American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood now and help end an emergency summer blood shortage that began last month.
In thanks for helping at this urgent time, all those who come to donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Aug. 31:
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Meridian Title Corp., 57 Franklin St., Suite 103, Valparaiso
3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Boys & Girls Club of Porter County - Valparaiso, 354 Jefferson St., Valparaiso
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Webb Hyundai of Highland, 9236 S. Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, American Legion, 5675 Mulberry Ave., Portage
1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte
2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sheree Warnke State Farm, 201 E. Morthland Drive #1, Valparaiso
Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 106 E. 1100 N., Chesterton
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson St., Valparaiso
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Thomas Rose Industrial Park - BOSS Air, 1761 Genesis Drive, LaPorte
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Ivy Tech Community College, 9900 Connecticut Dr., Crown Point
8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Hanna United Methodist Church, 101 W. Hopper St., Hanna
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 218 South Court St., Crown Point
Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
1 to 6 p.m. Monday, St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway, Schererville
7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St., Michigan City
8 a.m. to noon Aug. 22, United Parcel Service Westville, 860 W. Main St., Westville
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Centier Bank, 600 East 84th Ave., Merrillville
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Vision Financial Services/CareEnroll, 1900 W Severs Road, LaPorte
3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Immanuel Lutheran, 1237 East Coolspring Ave., Michigan City
2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Cabela's, 7700 Cabela Drive, Hammond
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25, BoBB Auto Group, 13007 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake
Noon to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, First Baptist Church, 484 Oakley Avenue, Building T, Hammond
1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 North Campbell, Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 27, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road, Hobart
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 W. Ind. 10, Wheatfield
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St., Hobart
Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 30, Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City
3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30, Whiting High School, 1751 Oliver St., Whiting
2 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Portage Avenue Baptist Church, 6605 Portage Ave., Portage
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31, Franciscan Health Michigan City, 301 West Homer St., Michigan City