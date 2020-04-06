Region can still celebrate Easter in a sweet way despite COVID-19 cancellations

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of public religious observances, Easter egg hunts and other traditional celebrations.
But there is no shortage of chocolate bunnies, cream eggs and other sugary delights.
In addition to shelves of national brand seasonal candy in local groceries and pharmacies, there are a couple of local options available for your sweet tooth.
Albanese Confectionery has had to close its Candy Outlet Store at 1910 U.S. 30 in Merrillville as well as its popular factory at 5441 E. U.S. 30 in Hobart during Indiana’s state of emergency.
Although crowds of tourists and locals can no longer walk inside and point where the staff should dip into bins for a variety of chocolates and hard candies, there is still a carryout service available.
Jen Santelik, retail store general manager for Albanese, said the store and factory are offering curbside pickup.
“You can call in and place an order, and we will get it ready for you and bring it right out to your vehicle. And we are still shipping in bulk nationwide as well.
“We have a wide assortment of chocolate bunnies, our Easter gummies and all the other Easter favorites as well as all our regular candy,” she said.
Easter is the second busiest time for Albanese, right after Christmas.
“We are still seeing a great influx. We are really thankful to have such faithful customers. They are sticking by us during difficult times."
Customers can call 219-947-3070 for the factory store and 219-738-2333 for the outlet store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or place an order online at albanesecandy.com.
Another Region tradition in its 21st year is the sale of Tri-Kappa Sorority Eggs.
Members of the statewide women's philanthropic organization made about 4,000 chocolate Easter eggs at kitchen facilities at Crown Point High School in late February.
The 4-ounce eggs are $5 each and this year's flavors are caramel, coconut cream, krunch, peanut butter krunch and peanut butter.
“COVID-19 has obviously put a damper on ability to sell eggs through local retailers,” said Karin Brown, chairwoman of the event.
Normally, Tri-Kappa partners with more than 25 local merchants who display the eggs in their businesses.
She said currently many of them are closed, leaving only Strack & Van Til grocery stores and Pappas Restaurant, 1130 N. Main St., Crown Point, which is offering carryout.
She said people still can order them online at Tri-Kappa’s Facebook page or by email to trikappaeggs@gmail.com
“We have been delivering them, including to people who are giving them to friends or donating them to health care workers," Brown said.
“The money goes for scholarships for the Crown Point High Class of 2021. The more money we make, the more we can give."
