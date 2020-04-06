Region can still celebrate Easter in a sweet way despite COVID-19 cancellations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of public religious observances, Easter egg hunts and other traditional celebrations.

But there is no shortage of chocolate bunnies, cream eggs and other sugary delights.

In addition to shelves of national brand seasonal candy in local groceries and pharmacies, there are a couple of local options available for your sweet tooth.

Albanese Confectionery has had to close its Candy Outlet Store at 1910 U.S. 30 in Merrillville as well as its popular factory at 5441 E. U.S. 30 in Hobart during Indiana’s state of emergency.

Although crowds of tourists and locals can no longer walk inside and point where the staff should dip into bins for a variety of chocolates and hard candies, there is still a carryout service available.

Jen Santelik, retail store general manager for Albanese, said the store and factory are offering curbside pickup.

“You can call in and place an order, and we will get it ready for you and bring it right out to your vehicle. And we are still shipping in bulk nationwide as well.