A number of local municipalities are hosting 9/11 remembrance events on Wednesday, honoring those who died during the terror attacks of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Schererville
Schererville's Patriot Day service is at 7 p.m. at the police department’s 9/11 memorial, 25 E. Joliet St.
Fire Chief Robert Patterson said Rich Trzcinski and Mike O’Rourke, engineers who designed the Twin Towers at the station’s memorial, will serve as keynote speakers.
Construction of the memorial began in 2012. The following year, a steel beam from one of the World Trade Center towers was mounted on a concrete base.
Crown Point
First United Methodist Church and the city of Crown Point hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the church, 352 S. Main St.
Gary
The city is hosting a 9/11 memorial and tribute to the city’s firefighters, police officers and first responders at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the steps of City Hall, 401 Broadway.
The city’s memorial tribute will observe the 18th anniversary of the attacks on the country by honoring first responders and salute to the city’s police and fire employees.
Michigan City
The Salvation Army of Michigan City is partnering with the Guardian Angel Riders and the city’s fire department for a memorial program, including a stair climb at the Elston YMCA Gymnasium at 7:30 a.m.
The event will also feature the Salvation Army’s Maj. Becky Simmons, who will share her story of visiting Ground Zero in New York City following the collapse of the towers, according to the release.
Firefighters from Michigan City, as well as students from the A.K. Smith Career Center’s fire science class will participate in a stair climb tribute, climbing 110 flights of stairs in the gymnasium, equaling about 2,200 steps.
The stair climb honors fallen firefighters from the terror attack.
The Guardian Riders, a local organization that helps active duty military veterans and personnel, were key in developing this year’s program, a news release said.
“The benefit of doing a program like this is to keep the memory of 9/11 alive locally, here in Michigan City because every red-blooded American shared the sadness, the fear, the losses of our neighbors hundreds of miles away that day,” Stacey Gembala, club secretary for Guardian Riders, said.
Michigan City High School’s ROTC will present the colors and the American Legion Post 37 will conduct a 21-gun salute. The national anthem will be sung by Leigh Morris and the ceremony will be closed out by Pipe Major Craig Brooks, of the Celtic Guard Academy.
The event is free and open to the public.