Region communities to host Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

This weekend, there will be multiple Juneteenth celebrations in the Region.

The holiday celebrates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It was then that Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and learned news that the Civil War had ended and those enslaved were free.

Last year Hammond hosted its first Juneteenth celebration, a tradition the city will continue this year with an event at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

At 2 p.m., Sunday, there will be a small program at the park's Freedom Plaza, located at Tapper Avenue and Highland Street. The celebration will then move to the other end of the park, along Columbia Avenue, where there will be food, music and giveaways.

Gary will commemorate Juneteenth with events on both Saturday and Sunday. Festivities will be held at the Gary City Hall, located at 401 Broadway, and will go from noon until dusk Saturday and 3-7 p.m. Sunday. The weekend will feature gospel music, a vendor-sponsored food gallery and activities for both children and seniors. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs.

Purdue University Northwest will celebrate Juneteenth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Founders Plaza north of the Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd St., Hammond. The event is family-friendly, free and open to the public.

Titled “A Celebration of Freedom,” the event will feature live music, free food, games, giveaways and arts and crafts, including beading bracelets and a painting activity inspired by Henry Ossawa Tanner’s famous work, “A Banjo Lesson.” In addition, ThrillAmaze Mobile Family Entertainment will provide additional fun with laser tag and a skate rink.

Merrillville hosts a celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center north parking area at 6600 Broadway. It includes food vendors, music, merchandise vendors, DJ and lawn games for the kids.

Sand Ridge Nature Center, 15891 Paxton Ave. in South Holland, will host its ninth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be among the speakers at the opening ceremony. Also scheduled are self-guided walks, artmaking projects, displays, games and a cultural drum and dance performance at Camp Shabbona Woods. For more information, call 708-868-0606.

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum in Chicago will host its 10th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. There will be a parade/walk beginning at Gately Stadium Park at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. and winding up at the museum, 817 E. 104th St. The event will include live performances, vendors, speaker and children’s activities. For more information, call 773-331-6146.

In December, the Lake County Council followed the federal government's lead and made the historic holiday a paid day off for county government employees. Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, employees will get June 20 off.

Though Juneteenth has been celebrated in parts of the country since the end of the Civil War, it did not become a national holiday until 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

