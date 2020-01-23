Region couple hunker down in China amid virus outbreak

CHONGQING, CHINA — Ken Zurek said he and his wife, who live in Highland, are quickly adapting to a new norm while vacationing in China this week as a coronavirus outbreak heightens global health concerns.
Ken Zurek said they wear masks in public, wash their hands more regularly and shower the moment they walk in the door of their family’s condo in Chongqing before handling the newest member of the family: their 6-month-old granddaughter.
The Highland man said he and his wife — who is of Chinese nationality but lives in the U.S. with a green card — arrived in Chongqing, China, on Jan. 19 with plans to travel to other Chinese cities and Vietnam.
They also had plans to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year on Jan. 25, when millions travel home to celebrate.
To curb the spread of the flu-like virus, Beijing and other major cities have scrapped plans for large-scale festivities.
The Chinese New Year typically serves as the busiest time of year for China.
“It’s really put a damper on our plans. ... We’re not going to travel,” Zurek said.
Instead, Zurek and his wife are staying as close as they can to their temporary home base — his stepson’s condo in Chongqing.
“We don’t want to take that chance,” Zurek said.
Chinese government officials reported Wednesday that the number of cases of the new virus rose to 440, and the death toll stood at nine, according to The Associated Press.
The virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia.
A global concern exists that the outbreak is similar to SARS, which spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03. Numerous nations have adopted screening measures for travelers from China, especially those arriving from Wuhan.
It was announced Tuesday that travelers arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport from Wuhan, China, will be screened for the respiratory coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision comes as health officials announced a man in Washington state is infected with the virus.
The U.S. is the fifth nation to report seeing the illness, joining China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea, AP reports.
Wuhan, where a travel ban recently went into effect, is more than 500 miles east of Chongqing, where the Zurek family is hunkering down.
But Zurek said he’s worried about the return trip home, which is still weeks out on Feb. 18.
“The concern is as I’m coming back. The plane is probably the worst place you want to be to catch something. A virus, a cold,” he said. “Let’s just see how it pans out. Hopefully, they’ll have it contained in one area.”
Zurek said he and his wife heard little about the virus prior to their arrival in Chongqing.
“On Wednesday, that’s when we started noticing people wearing masks,” he said. “Now, every time I turn around, I’m seeing people with masks on. I was thinking, ‘OK, this is pretty strange.'"
Zurek said his wife translated warning signs posted by the Chinese government in public areas. The signs urge people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks, seek medical care and rest at home for two weeks.
Despite the discovery Tuesday of a Washington state resident sickened by the virus, U.S. officials have stressed they believe the virus' overall risk to the American public remains low.
The man who reportedly caught the virus is originally from central China, lives alone in the United States and made his recent trip solo, U.S. health officials said. Relatively few people came in contact with him since his return, those health officials have added.
Airports around the world have stepped up monitoring, checking passengers from China for signs of illness in hopes of containing the virus during the busy Lunar New Year travel season, AP reported.
Zurek said he has traveled to China four times with his wife of six years.
“This was a first where things were out of the ordinary, I would say,” he said. “I see people keeping to themselves these days. All I usually see is happiness here. Now, I sense worry. My wife will tell you she is not a worry wart. But she says this is very bad.”