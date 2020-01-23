Region couple hunker down in China amid virus outbreak

The U.S. is the fifth nation to report seeing the illness, joining China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea, AP reports.

Wuhan, where a travel ban recently went into effect, is more than 500 miles east of Chongqing, where the Zurek family is hunkering down.

But Zurek said he’s worried about the return trip home, which is still weeks out on Feb. 18.

“The concern is as I’m coming back. The plane is probably the worst place you want to be to catch something. A virus, a cold,” he said. “Let’s just see how it pans out. Hopefully, they’ll have it contained in one area.”

Zurek said he and his wife heard little about the virus prior to their arrival in Chongqing.

“On Wednesday, that’s when we started noticing people wearing masks,” he said. “Now, every time I turn around, I’m seeing people with masks on. I was thinking, ‘OK, this is pretty strange.'"

Zurek said his wife translated warning signs posted by the Chinese government in public areas. The signs urge people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks, seek medical care and rest at home for two weeks.