MERRILLVILLE — Abigail Arrenholz, 7, loves basketball and playing softball with her older sister, Sophia. And in the fall, she is excited to sign up for cheerleading, her parents said.
“We were one of the lucky ones,” said Jason Arrenholz, of Lake Village, who went under the razor Sunday afternoon to raise money for cancer research at the 8th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event in Merrillville.
He and his wife, Jennifer, took Abigail to her pediatrician for a suspected stomach virus when she was 4 1/2 months old, and a routine checkup discovered an enlarged liver, according to the family.
Days later, the family visited specialists at Hope Children’s Hospital and walked out that same afternoon with a stage 4S Neuroblastoma diagnosis, a very rare type of cancerous tumor known to affect young children. Thankfully, surgery removed Abigail's adrenal glands and the rest — including liver legions — regressed on its own. She’s been free of cancer since April 2013.
“We want more families to have a happy ending like we had,” Jason Arrenholz said of his motivation to shave his head for seven years in a row.
He was among the more than 50 people who went bald to beat cancer at Sunday’s event at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation uses any proceeds to provide funds for pediatric cancer research grants.
The event, hosted each year by the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, included cancer research informational booths, raffle prizes, games, dancing, face painting, princess makeovers and other games for children. The Chicago-based Costumers for a Cause had volunteer costumers and cosplayers dressed up as superheroes and other characters, much to the delight of the younger crowd.
From noon. to 4 p.m., people like Jennifer Sandberg, of Cedar Lake, looked on as loved ones stepped up to the barber's chairs for their shave. A hairdresser carefully guided a razor across her 11-year-old son Ryan Sandberg’s scalp as she snapped photos with her cellphone.
Sandberg said her son has participated in the St. Baldrick’s Event for the last four years to support his younger brother, Nathan, a cancer survivor. He raised just over $660 this year.
Sandberg said Nathan was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at six months of age. Now age 8, Nathan has been cancer-free for four years, she said.
“He makes me proud,” Sandberg said of Ryan. “We were fortunate. There are not a lot of others who can say that, and we are happy to be able to give back.”
Isai Hernandez, 24, of Hammond, walked into the St. Baldrick's event with curly, dark brown hair past his shoulders and walked out wide-eyed with a clean-shaven head.
"This is crazy, man!" Hernandez exclaimed to his good friend as they captured the 5-minute cut on video. He said he has been growing his hair out for two years with the intention to donate it for a good cause.
"I woke up this morning and thought 'Today's the day,'" said Hernandez, who donated $25 at the door. "It's a small way to give back."
NICK Foundation Director Donna Criner said the organization raised $23,000 this year towards cancer research, but expected that number to go up before the event was over Sunday afternoon.
This year's amount is down considerably from last year’s record-high of $55,000, she said. While disappointing, she said NICK and the St. Baldrick Foundation are thankful for every dime they receive and that she hopes more people participate next year.
The Times of Northwest Indiana's editor, Marc Chase, was the event's top fundraiser this year, raising at least $5,165 by mid-afternoon. That number was expected to grow.