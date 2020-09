Region man dies following Illinois crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARKHAM — A Region man died in a crash in the southern suburbs of Chicago last week, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

Ricky Baker, 38, of Hammond, was involved in a crash about 1 a.m. Sept. 1 at the intersection of Western Avenue and West 159th Street in Markham, according to the medical examiner.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 5:50 a.m. Sept. 4, due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The medical examiner's office determined Baker's death was caused by a motor vehicle striking a motorcycle. Markham police and fire officials were not available to provide additional details on the crash.

It wasn't clear whether any others were injured.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

