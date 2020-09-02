Region principal uses social media to read books, connect with students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — For the second year in a row, Miller Elementary School Principal Jennifer Griffin has committed to reading books to children on the Miller Elementary School PTO Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/MillerSchool.PTO, using Facebook Live.

Families are invited to grab their electronic devices, gather together and tune in at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, beginning Sept. 8, to see what Griffin will read next.

Before the pandemic hit, Griffin took the Facebook Live Read Aloud to different locations, featuring local businesses of interest to families with young children.

Miller Elementary School is a part of the Merrillville Community School Corp.

