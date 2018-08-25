Bridge is for everyone
The following players placed in the top 50 of all players playing in the bridge games in the Valparaiso, Gary, Chesterton, Portage and Highland Duplicate Bridge Clubs for the month of July: Louis Nimnicht, Joseph Chin, Daniel Spain, Indra Gupta, Barbara Walczak, Steven Watson, George Roeper, Carol Osgerby, Donald Valiska, Barbara Graegin, Patricia Mikuta, Helen Miller, John Goring, Wayne Carpenter, James O’Connell, Zafar Khan, Anne Murphy, Alan Yngve, Dave Bigler, John Teshima, Michael Brissette, Yuan Hsu, Trudi McKamey, Gale Osgerby, Edmond d’Ouville, James Angell, Laverne Niksch, Robert Porter, Charlotte Abernethy, Conrad Staudacher, Robert Ferguson, Carolyn Potasnik, Norman Szewczyk, Mary Kocevar, Donna Penn, Marilyn Ginzel, Dorothy Hart, Michael Devine, Daryl Fraley, Steve Zeschke, Terry Bauer, Robert Butz, Sally Will, William Birk, Judy Selund, John Ginzel, Wayne Hiser, Richard Will, Laurence Dunford and Larry Rabideau.
Portage Township YMCA
receives grant for
Enhance Fitness Program
PORTAGE — The Portage Township YMCA is the recipient of a YMCA of the USA grant for an evidence-based program created for older adults with chronic conditions, such as arthritis. Enhance Fitness, an older adult and arthritis management program, helps participants from all fitness levels become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent living. Enhance Fitness is offered in partnership with the Portage Department of Parks & Recreation at Countryside Park, 5250 U.S. 6. The 16-week program begins Sept. 5 with ongoing weekly registration. Class days/times are 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Payment options and financial assistance are available. Assessments of the participants' abilities are performed at the beginning of the program and every four months thereafter. The program will also be offered at the Portage Township YMCA beginning Sept. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.