Crown Point EMS Academy recognizes graduates of 2018 program
CROWN POINT — Nine months of hard work paid off for the nine graduates of the Franciscan Health Crown Point EMS Academy. The graduation ceremony took place at the Marian Education Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Students are required to have been an Emergency Medical Technician for at least six months before qualifying for the program. Classes meet three days a week and graduates must have completed 600 hours of classroom time and 700 hours of clinical time, according to program coordinator Rob Dowling. The Crown Point EMS Academy program is ranked No. 5 in the state with a 96 percent pass rate on the national exam for licensure, Dowling added.
Valentine king and queen crowned
Hartsfield Village Assisted Living held a Valentine Party for the residents and crowned a new king and queen. Gus Robledo and Jean DeYoung were the newly crowned royalty. Tony Bernard sang for the couple and they were given special gifts.
Volunteer fair, blood drive Saturday
The Crown Point Community Foundation's 10th annual Volunteer Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Crown Point High School. The Volunteer Fair matches charitable organizations with those who are interested in volunteering. It gathers nonprofits from throughout the area in one convenient place, letting potential volunteers meet and talk to dozens of charities.
Snowflakes make winter fun with STEM lesson at Duneland Family YMCA
Winter is in full swing and the young scientists attending the Duneland Family YMCA’s Out of School Learning program got to learn about and create their own unique snowflakes. The kids learned about symmetry and patterns, as well as how snowflakes are made in their STEM lesson at the Liberty Elementary location. After researching, analyzing and observing snowflakes both online and in person, the kids took to their papers and created their own snowflakes. What they discovered was that no two snowflakes ever turn out alike. This Winter Snowflake activity is one of many experiments designed to teach students STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) concepts at the Duneland Family YMCA’s Out of School Learning program. Grant support from ArcelorMittal has fueled great improvements to the STEM learning program where youth enrolled in the program experience hands-on STEM activities each week.
Less experienced bridge players make the big time
The local duplicate bridge unit covers all of the northern third of Indiana. Within that unit the top 100 players for the year are compiled. Many players from Northwest Indiana appear on the list, but the most impressive is that new players to duplicate — those with less than 300 masterpoints — have earned enough points to rank in the top 100. They are Terry Bauer, Mary Kocevar, Chuck Tomes and Carol Miller.
The players who participate in the duplicate games in Chesterton, Calumet Township, Valparaiso, Highland and Portage and who have scored in the top 50 for the month of January are — Trudi McKamey, Louis Nimnicht, James O’Connell, Barbara Graegin, Zafar Khan, James Angell, Barbara Walczak, Helen Miller, Robert Porter, Dave Bigler, Terry Bauer, Carol Osgerby, Don Valiska, Alan Yngve, Joseph Chin, Carolyn Potasnik, Daniel Spain, Michael Brissette, Daryl Fraley, Wayne Carpenter, Anna Urick, Dolores Marshall, William Birk, Patricia Mikuta, Robert Ferguson, Janice Custer, Constance Stevens, Robert Butz, Lynne Kostopoulos, Mary Kocevar, Hilda Connor, Stacy Jacobs, Anne Murphy, Jerry Palm, Judy Selund, John Goring, Indra Gupta, Ginney Qian Ye, Yuan Hsu, Karen Sarsfield, Laurence Dunford, Dorothy Hart, Ruth Westberg, Michele Whitney, Charles Tomes, Edmond d’Ouville, Thomas Hallum, Laverne Niksch, Patricia Valiska and Jane Krueger.