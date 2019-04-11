Highland Community Foundation launches website updates
The Highland Community Foundation has launched its new website updates. Last year, HCF hired Pepperbrook Design, Inc., of Highland, to extensively update and revamp their old website and add new features, such as a news blog and links to make online contributions easier to navigate. Among the other features is a new “Donors Page” to recognize and advertise those businesses and individuals who generously assist the Foundation’s work. Contributions received through their 2018 fundraising campaign are a prominent part of this new feature, which allows the Foundation to help those who are helping them with these valuable projects. To see the new website, the public can go to www.highlandcommunityfoundation.org
5th annual Shamrock & Roll Tumbling Showcase and Charity Benefit is a success
Patti’s All-American held its 5th annual St. Patrick’s Day themed “Shamrock & Roll” Tumbling Showcase at Clark Middle School in St. John last month. Over 550 gymnasts and tumblers participated and showed off their skills to a crowd of over 1000 in five different shows. More than 30 vendor booths were available, too.
Rhonda Zaluckyj, Senior Vice-President of Sales said, “We’re so proud of all our students and the amazing show of support from the whole community. I can’t wait for our 6th Shamrock-N-Roll next year.”
At Shamrock-N-Roll, Patti's All-American also held a mystery bag sale with all proceeds going to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Patti’s All-American raised $780. On their behalf, Nicole Yarrow, Administrative Assistant for Northwest Cancer Kids Foundation, accepted a check from Jessica Buikema, Public Relations Manager for Patti’s All-American. The Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation will be donating all the funds to the St. Baldrick's Foundation for childhood cancer research.
New recruits
Mayor Anthony Copeland swore in eight new recruits as East Chicago’s probationary firefighters. The ceremony took place at City Hall in the council chambers. Chief Anthony Serna welcomed those in attendance. Mayor Copeland offered heartfelt words of inspiration and the recruits had the opportunity to have a special family member pin their badges.
Congratulations are in order for Justin A. Abascal, Juan C. Avalos, Gage A. Philp, James D. Pintor, David Ramirez, Israel J. Rivera, Keegan A. Rooke and Marko Vukasevic.