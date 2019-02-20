Silversneakers available at Hobart Family YMCA
Hobart Family YMCA is partnering to provide complementary memberships to members of the nationally recognized SilverSneakers® program. Through this collaboration, the Hobart Family YMCA will offer older adults a way to increase their levels of physical activity while motivating them to remain active. SilverSneakers is a community fitness program designed exclusively for older adults. To learn more, call 219-942-2183.
ECPL Focuses on the Great Black Migration during Black History Month
The East Chicago Public Library has been collecting data from the community and East Chicago Room for this year’s black history program. The focus will be on the migration that affected East Chicago residents during the Great Black Migration. The John Templeton Gallery (located in the Main Library) will include photos, artifacts, traditions and memorabilia from history to offer a visual of memory from families who fled to East Chicago for jobs and a chance at a better life. This year’s program, The Great Black Migration into East Chicago will honor the past that has been deeply rooted in the East Chicago community. During the program, we will honor the oldest living black male and female in the city that we’ve discovered as well as one historical figure who has impacted the city of East Chicago in a tremendous and monumental way. There will also be live entertainment and educational fun. The event is begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at the main library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive. All donors will be acknowledged at the program.
Service League of NWI hosts Tastes of the Region this March
Service League of Northwest Indiana will host its annual Taste of the Region on March 15 at the Halls of St. George in Schererville. The sixth annual “Taste of the Region” includes food from restaurants, premium open bar, live music, raffles and a silent auction for a $75 donation. Tickets may be purchased online at serviceleaguenwi.org.