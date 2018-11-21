Sixth annual Pick & Treat for Tots Drive receives baby items from eight area businesses
The sixth annual Pick & Treat for Tots drive, to replenish Family & Youth Services Bureau’s Tot Shop with essential baby items, was successful this year with the donation of eight large bins of needed items as well as individual monetary donations. The Pick & Treat for Tots drive was sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. The businesses that had totes in their offices for the month of October included: Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Century 21 Alliance Group, Express Employment Professionals, Meridian title, Pines Village Retirement Communities, Task Force Tips and Thorgren Tool & Molding Co. Special recognition is given to Century 21 Alliance Group for collecting the most items this year.
The Tot Shop is an incentive-based program in which new parents and pregnant women can shop for essential baby and toddler supplies. However, the items can’t be purchased but rather can be earned by going to doctor visits, getting immunizations, attending parenting classes and other activities to benefit babies and new families. The Pick & Treat for Tots drive is officially over for 2018 but donations of baby items and/or monetary donations are accepted year-round. Call 219-464-9585.
Sectional Bridge Tournaments at clubs
Special bridge games are scheduled periodically where players can get the benefit of playing locally, but yet compete with others in the district — (including Lower Michigan, Northwestern Ohio and Northern Indiana) — all playing the same hands — to have augmented masterpoints made available, dependent upon the size of the game. Three pairs of bridge players have placed in the highest brackets of the game — Monday: Laverne Niksch, Portage and Wayne Carpenter, Chesterton (8.65 mp); Wednesday: Laurence Dunford, Dyer and Indra Gupta, Munster (11.69 mp); and Saturday: Trudi McKamey, Ogden Dunes and Yuan Hsu, Hammond (10.69).
Listed here are the highest-scoring 50 duplicate bridge players for October who play in the Valparaiso, Calumet Township, Portage, Chesterton and Highland games: Michael Devine, Louis Nimnicht, Joseph Chin, Terry Bauer, Barbara Graegin, Steven Watson, Michael Brissette, James O’Connell, Barbara Walczak, Yuan Hsu, Wayne Carpenter, Patricia Mikuta, Zafar Khan, Indra Gupta, James Angell, Dave Bigler, Carolyn Potasnik, Roger Sokol, Donald Valiska, Robert Porter, Charles Tomes, Daniel Spain, Norman Szewczyk, Carol Osgerby, Laverne Niksch, Marcy Tomes, Carol Ann Heinrich, Arlyne Filler, George Roeper, Joel Charpentier, Daryl Fraley, Lynne Kostopoulos, Alfred Simmons, Laurence Dunford, Sally Will, Alan Yngve, Anna Urick, Helen Miller, Wayne Hiser, Robert Butz. Norma Vierk, James Lively, Trudi McKamey, Dolores Marshall, Joan Butz, William Birk, Judy Selund, Richard Will, Edmond d’Ouville and Dolores Browne