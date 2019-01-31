Volunteer ambassador
The Volunteer Ambassador for the month of January for Meals on Wheels is a driver who has done multiple routes in Merrillville. Jim Wilson has stepped up for the past four years to deliver meals for us two days per week and picks up additional routes when cancellations occur at the last minute. Since 2012, he has delivered routes every month.
Ambassadors are volunteers who not only deliver or help here in Merrillville, but also speak positively about what they are able to do for us and how much they get out of the experience in return. Wilson was able to recruit his daughter and son-in law, Debbie and Bill White, and encouraged them to volunteer with us too. Debbie joined us a few years ago and her husband Bill, upon retirement, also helps with delivery. They are definite assets for us and pick up in Merrillville and Lakes of the Four Seasons. No route is too big or too small for them.
Agency receives grant
Dr. James Bernard, owner of Care Counseling Services, announced that the agency has been awarded a $15,000 grant for their project entitled “Women’s Recovery and Support Initiative.” This grant is funded by the Porter County Substance Abuse Council, whose mission is to reduce youth and adult substance abuse by assessing for, promoting through and educating about effective community-based programs.
The Women’s Recovery and Support Initiative will be a 12-week outpatient treatment program designed specifically to meet the needs of women who suffer from substance abuse. Presented by Sarah Bernard, MA, LCAC, a certified addictions counselor, the program plans to support women who are uninsured or underinsured as they learn new strategies for living without addiction. Participants will also receive assistance with nutrition, parenting and job application/interview skills. This program is intended to create a nonjudgmental, therapeutic alliance which ultimately will support women and their children. Care Counseling Services is located at 793-2 Juniper Road, Valparaiso. Call Care Counseling at 219-759-6760.
Valpo Parks Foundation elects 2019 officers, adds three members to the board
Valpo Parks Foundation has three new board members: Brandi Anstine, Chief Branding Officer with HealthLinc; Jim McCall, Assistant Superintendent with Valparaiso Community Schools; and Family Express’s President of Operations, Alex Olympidis. All have volunteered and served with local organizations, giving back to the area they call home. The new members will begin their service with the Valpo Parks Foundation Board at the Feb. 14 meeting. Valpo Parks Foundation would also like to thank departing board members, Monica Clark, Jerry Rodenbarger and Jackie Stutzman for their service and support throughout their board terms. The 21-member Board voted to re-elect Jamie Sulcer, of Chicago Title, as board president. Tim VerSchure, of Lakeside Wealth Management, will serve a second term as vice president and Jim Cunningham, of Task Force Tips, will serve a second term as treasurer.