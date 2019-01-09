Essay contest
Hammond Reads’ annual Essay Contest runs through 4 p.m. Jan. 25. The organization invites entries from any student in grade levels kindergarten through high school who attends school in Hammond, and to any adult or senior adult who lives in, works in, or attends school in Hammond. This year’s theme is “Tell us about your favorite character from a book who acted courageously, and why you like this character.” Complete rules are available on the Hammond Reads Facebook page, or you can contact Linda Swisher at ext. 310 and the rules will be mailed or emailed. Entries may be dropped off to the reception desk at the School City of Hammond Administration Building, 41 Williams St., or at the Circulation Services desk at the library, 564 State St.
Highland Christmas tree bonfire
Highland's annual Christmas Tree Bonfire was held in Main Square Park. The Twelfth Nigh Celebration and Christmas tree bonfire is an annual event.
Annual bonfire
CROWN POINT — About 300 people gathered outside at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday, as the Crown Point Fire Department started the fire of the year: the Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire. The bonfire has been a community tradition for 21 years, symbolizing the end of the holiday season and the beginning of a new year.
The event was hosted by Geisen Funeral Home with the help and support of the city of Crown Point. “This is a great event; we love to see people of all ages come out to enjoy the warmth of the massive bonfire," Geisen Funeral Home Community Relations Director Jean Lahm said.
Staff members from Geisen Funeral Home served complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn, and people of all ages enjoyed the festivities. “This is my first year coming and this is fantastic," Crown Point resident Martha Diekelmann said. “I love the music and I can’t believe how big this fire is."
Zachary Jesko, VNA of NWI Nurse Practitionerm attains National Certification
VALPARAISO — Zachary Jesko, FNP-C, ACHPN, an advanced practice nurse with VNA of Northwest Indiana, attained certification as an Advanced Certified Hospice and Palliative Nurse (ACHPN) by the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC). HPCC is the only organization that offers specialty certification for all levels of hospice and palliative nursing care, administrators and perinatal loss care professionals.
Jesko is one of 950 nurses who hold the ACHPN credential nationally. Jesko earned his Associate and B.S. Degrees in Nursing Science from Purdue University North Central and his Master’s Degree in Nursing Science from Purdue University Calumet, fulfilling the requirements to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. Prior to earning his Master’s Degree, he was an Emergency Department Nurse for six years at Methodist Hospital Southlake and an Intensive Care Nurse and House Supervisor at Porter Regional Hospital. He was a Family Nurse Practitioner at Vale Park Medical Center and the Hansa Medical Group in Merrillville before joining VNANWI in 2017. He also served three tours of duty in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Army.