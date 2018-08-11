A fair day for seniors
Participants enjoyed a morning of fun Aug. 6 during Senior Day, sponsored by Franciscan Health, at the 166th Lake County Fair in Crown Point. Screenings were available for balance assessment, blood pressure and glucose, body fat, early heart attack, lung and breast health, pulmonary function and skin cancer. Information also was offered on a myriad of other services the health system offers. Attendees received giveaways and enjoyed the annual apple-peeling contest.
Future health care providers receive boost from Franciscan Health Crown Point doctors
Maria Nanninga, of Covenant Christian High School in DeMotte, who will be attending Purdue University in Lafayette; and Lovie Monet Riffe, of Kankakee Valley High School in Wheatfield Township, who will be attending Ivy Tech in Valparaiso; were chosen the 2018 recipients of $1,000 Health Care Provider scholarships awarded by the Franciscan Health Crown Point Medical Executive Committee to students interested in pursuing health care careers. Interested students are required to send an application, supply transcripts and list what volunteer work they have done, in addition to writing an essay about why they want to pursue the health care field and what events in their lives may have shaped their decision.
Knitting and crochet club exhibit
Throughout the month of August, the Knitting & Crochet Club will display their work at the East Chicago Public Library. The club, which meets regularly at the library, will exhibit their handmade items in the John C. Templeton Gallery located in the Main Library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive. View their custom yarn crafts that will be assembled in different patterns and designs. Exhibit contributors are: Lorraine Long, Jeanette Starykowicz, JoAnn Starykowicz, Lorraine Upshaw, Tatia Massalene Tee, Mary Brokemond, Carolyn Terry, Pat Williams, Clovis Perkins, Rebbeca Mack, Brandie Walker, Qiana Williams and Lasandra. Be inspired to even join the crochet group that offers yarn therapy every Thursday at the Main Library from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and every Tuesday at the Pastrick Branch, 1008 W. Chicago Ave. at 4 p.m. The unique creations and designs can be viewed during regular library hours from now until Aug. 31. For more information, contact the Reference Department at 219-297-2453 ext. 12