Meals on Wheels Lights the Night for senior hunger
MERRILLVILLE — About 70 people gathered at Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to officially launch Light the Night for Senior Hunger, Powered by NIPSCO. The year-end campaign is underway to raise funds to deliver nutritious meals to seniors and other adults in need.
Gifts of $25 or more light a luminary on the Meals on Wheels campus. This year, thanks to a donation from NIPSCO, donations of $50 or more will be matched by NIPSCO up to $10,000. Donations can be made online at www.mownwi.org, in person at Meals on Wheels, or by taking a donation envelope “ornament” from one of 26 Community Trees hosted by local businesses. Luminaries will be lit every evening through Jan. 4. The public is invited to drive by to see the lights at 8446 Virginia St.
Fungi photo wins November portion of Forest Preserve contest
Mandy Bellamy, of Lowell, snapped the winning photo at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Bellamy said she visits the preserves around two or three times per month. A tip she learned during the forest preserve's guided fall photography hike at Goodenow Grove helped her get the winning shot by lying on her stomach. "The interpretive naturalist told everyone to focus on every aspect of the forest as a photo subject," she said. "Since then, whenever I go on a hike, I tend to focus on things that some people might not even notice.”
Veterans group benefit
GARY — Katie Bluett and Tammy Wilson hosted a benefit for the organization “Veterans Life Changing Services” on Ridge Road. Bluett and Wilson are parents of the Dyer Cub Scouts Pack 510. Bluett and Wilson organized a holiday meal while The Tigers and The Webelos decorated the veterans transition house with Christmas decorations. The Veterans Life Changing Services is an organization to sleep, feed and help transition veterans into more permanent housing and a stable job. Area businesses donated to this event.
Tourism group awards $48,750 in grants to local NWI organizations
PORTER — Each year Indiana Dunes Tourism awards funds through its Tourism Promotion Grant Program to local Porter County businesses and organizations committed to bringing in visitors from outside of Northwest Indiana. This year, $48,750 were awarded to support the building of new attractions and the organization and marketing of festivals, events, meetings, conventions and sports tournaments that promote visitation. Recipients for 2019 grants are the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #76 K9 Unit, Bacon Fest, NWI Food Council, Portage Township YMCA, Chautauqua in the Dunes, Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Porter County Sherriff's Office, Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, Portage Chamber of Commerce, NWI Excellence in Theatre Foundation, Portage Township Live Entertainment Association, Chesterton Art Center, PorterCo Conservation Trust Inc., Indiana Audubon Society, EAA Chapter 104, Hebron Parks and Recreation Board, Pastime Tournaments, Portage Township Department of Parks and Recreation, Lutheran Basketball Association of America and the Northwest Indiana Junior Golf Association.