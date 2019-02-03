Try 1 month for 99¢

Shirley Heinze Land Trust

welcomes new board members

The board of directors of Shirley Heinze Land Trust announces the election of five new board members to three-year terms. Dale Nichols serves as deputy general counsel for The Northern Trust Co. Wendy Vachet is regional environmental manager of Michael Baker International Inc. in Chicago.  Sean Hay is a partner at JCMA Inc. a digital marketing, media and branding company that works with small business owners throughout Northwest Indiana. Martin Lucas serves as county attorney for Starke County. Erin Labovitz serves as office support specialist at Discovery Charter School.

Drug free community grant

Porter County Substance Abuse Council awarded Mental Health America of Porter County a 2019 Drug Free Communities grant. With this award, Mental Health America of Porter County will be able to assist more people in their recovery. For more information about programs, visit www.mentalhealthpc.org/.

