Shirley Heinze Land Trust
welcomes new board members
The board of directors of Shirley Heinze Land Trust announces the election of five new board members to three-year terms. Dale Nichols serves as deputy general counsel for The Northern Trust Co. Wendy Vachet is regional environmental manager of Michael Baker International Inc. in Chicago. Sean Hay is a partner at JCMA Inc. a digital marketing, media and branding company that works with small business owners throughout Northwest Indiana. Martin Lucas serves as county attorney for Starke County. Erin Labovitz serves as office support specialist at Discovery Charter School.
Drug free community grant
Porter County Substance Abuse Council awarded Mental Health America of Porter County a 2019 Drug Free Communities grant. With this award, Mental Health America of Porter County will be able to assist more people in their recovery. For more information about programs, visit www.mentalhealthpc.org/.