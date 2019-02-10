Dunes Arts Foundation elects new members to board of directors
The Dunes Arts Foundation has four new members to its board of directors and new officers. New board members include Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation for Michigan City; award-winning interior designer Kathleen Dolio-Thorson, founder and President of KDT Designs; Elise Kermani, artistic director of MiShinnah Productions, a New York City based nonprofit; and Dale Maher, an active community volunteer and area realtor. The new members join current members Amy Black, DAF President; Esteban Vargas, DAF Vice-President/Treasurer; Jeffrey Baumgartner, Secretary/Producing Artistic Director; and Samantha Purze, DAF Educational Coordinator.