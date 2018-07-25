Fundraising projects, website projects
The Highland Community Foundation begins the second half of 2018 by launching a fundraising campaign with local businesses. In lieu of hosting the foundation’s annual Oktoberfest in the fall, the foundation is raising funds through a series of fundraising efforts, beginning with the current letter campaign. Strack and Van Til Chief Operating Officer, and former foundation board member, Dave Wilkinson is serving as honorary campaign chairman.
In addition, HCF has hired Pepperbrook Design Inc. to extensively revamp their website and will add new features that include a new “Donors Page” to recognize and advertise those businesses and individuals who generously assist their work. Contributions received through the current fundraising campaign will be a prominent part of this new feature and will allow the foundation to help those who are helping them with these valuable projects.
Through their art program the foundation has awarded almost $5,000 in grants and has taken the lead to begin organzing the formation of a Highland Arts Council. Through the tree program the foundation was awarded a grant from NIPSCO.
Komara to speak at National Gymnastics Congress
Patti Komara, gymnastics expert and president of Patti’s All-American in Dyer, will be speaking Aug. 8-11 at the USA Gymnastics National Gymnastics Congress in Providence, Rhode Island.
Patti Komara has been speaking at the national level since 1981 and has authored seven books of various lesson plans for the gymnastics/dance community. She has produced more than 150 training DVDs and has written more than 60 articles for national fitness magazines. She also produced 55 videos for fitness instructors.
Pop-up winners
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Events has announced the winning artists for its 18-day art experience, The Pop-Up, an event in which the community votes on their favorite works and local artists are celebrated. “Not only were our artists extraordinary, but each vendor that participated was gracious in displaying and promoting the artists within their doors. It was a fantastic celebration of art all around,” said Tina St. Aubin, director of Valparaiso Events.
The winning entries were selected by a panel of judges. The winners are:
Grand Prize: “Transubstantiation” by Michael Bill Smith (exhibited at Piper Boutique)
Second Prize: “Untitled” by Deena Galich (exhibited at FLUID Coffeebar)
Third Prize: “Going Places” by Sarah Fantuzzo (exhibited at Roots Organic Juice Café)
Honorable Mention: “Sailboats in the Fog” by Greg Scott (exhibited at Roots Organic Juice Café)
Popular Vote: “To Be Determined” by Clinton Worthington (exhibited at FLUID Coffeebar)
This was the third year for The Pop-Up. For information about how to participate in 2019, contact Valparaiso Events at valparaisoevents.com or by phone at 219-464-8332.