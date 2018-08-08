More than 600 celebrate summer with Opportunity Enterprises
VALPARAISO — Good weather and lots of family fun activities made a successful third annual Summer Celebration. Guests were treated to ice cream, face painting, make-and-take bag tags, and a DJ. Families could join together in the fun of playing with a parachute, a game of bags, or take a single or group selfie. The Remade Kitchen and Birky Family Farms food trucks were on hand serving up family friendly fair including a hot dog topped pulled pork sandwich and a Hawaiian grilled cheese featuring ham and pineapple. The Simply Amazing Market’s popcorn, fudge and candies were a hot seller throughout the night.