Region Roundup

Class visits courtroom

Merrillville’s Andrean High School’s Business Law and Ethics class visited Lake County Government Center and experienced court proceedings in Judge Julie Cantrell’s Superior County Court Division courtroom. The judge and her staff handle misdemeanor and class “D” felony cases. During a recess, Judge Cantrell took a break to answer student questions. Cantrell told them about how she became a judge and introduced them to the prosecutor and attorneys. Students came away with a better understanding the justice system. During the break students had an opportunity to see what it’s like to be a defendant while putting handcuffs on. The trip provided an eye-opening experience for many students who had never set foot in a courtroom before.

“Firsthand experiences are so valuable,” Katie Buynak said. “By getting to see real criminal cases and the actual processes that courts have to go through, I think we really got a peek into what lawyers and judges do.”

“It is one thing to hear about cases from a textbook in the classroom but completely different to actually witness them,” said Casey Perz. Many students, like Samantha Henry, left with something more than a memory. “I have a bigger interest in law now after seeing what it’s actually like to be in that atmosphere.”