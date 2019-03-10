Retiring physician honored
Dr. Dennis Dalphond, family medicine physician, capped his 37 years of caring for patients from his office in North Judson at a retirement party hosted by his long-time office staff last month. During a two-hour open house, patients and neighbors filled the office waiting room to standing room only as they streamed in to thank Dr. Dalphond and offer congratulations on his retirement. Many reminisced with stories of gratitude for caring for their families for years. Dr. Dalphond has lived and practiced medicine in the North Judson community for 37 years where he has cared for thousands of families in the area. As a family practitioner, he treated patients of every age, even delivering babies. Dalphond, a father of five and grandfather of four, plans to spend his retirement with family and friends and perhaps traveling a bit, including a trip to visit relatives back in his hometown of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada.
Purdue Northwest professor curriculum author for NSA
HAMMOND — Michael Tu, associate professor of Computer Information Technology and Graphics at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) College of Technology, was recognized by the National Security Agency (NSA) for his contributions in authoring curriculum as part of the agency’s National Cybersecurity Curriculum Program. Tu, a recognized expert in cybersecurity, created five units along with 55 other undergraduate course modules as part of NSA grants to universities intended to build courses and modules in highly needed cybersecurity areas. PNW was one of 54 universities receiving an award in 2017.
“All curriculum has undergone a strenuous multi-faceted review before being published,” said Maureen D. Turney, program director of the National Cybersecurity Curriculum Program. “We congratulate Dr. Tu and appreciate the institutional support provided to him for his hard work in developing this curriculum.”
Valparaiso invites participants to City Government Academy
To encourage community engagement, the City of Valparaiso offers its own free City Government Academy as an opportunity for residents to learn about how city government works in Valparaiso. “We introduced the Academy last fall and had such a positive response that we’re offering it again,” said Maggie Clifton, Valpo’s Director of Community Engagement. The spring session of the Academy will run from April 10 to May 22, meeting on Wednesday evenings.
“The goal of the City Government Academy is to get more citizens involved as we share the behind-the-scenes details of how decisions are made, how dollars are allocated and how services are delivered each day,” said Clifton.
To learn more about the Academy or to sign up, visit http://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/1635/City-Government-Academy or call Maggie Clifton at City Hall, 219-462-1161.
Scholarships and Grants Deadline Approaching
The Porter County Master Gardeners Association (PCMGA) invites individuals, groups or charitable organizations in Porter County and the immediate surrounding area to apply for $1,000 scholarships, $500 Community Service Donations, $300 Community Grants or $300 Edible Garden Grants.
The PCMGA will award up to three, annual, non-renewable scholarships of $1,000 each to a college sophomore, junior or senior who is majoring in the field of landscape design, horticulture, botany or a closely-related field. Community Service Donations of up to $500 will be awarded to 501(c)3 organizations involved in some way in gardening or horticulture. PCMGA also bestows Community Grants of up to $300 each to individuals or groups who have a gardening or horticulture project proposal. This includes, but is not limited to, public and private school teachers, Sunday school teachers, Boys and Girls Club leaders, 4-H Clubs, community organizations and volunteer individuals.
Edible Garden Grants of $300 each will be awarded exclusively to gardens that are dedicated to feeding the hungry by donating to local food pantries that accept fresh produce.
For application and complete details go to www.pcgarden.info. Applications may be delivered to the Purdue Extension- Porter County. Office, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso, IN 46383 by 4:30 on the deadline of March 21st, 2019. If mailed, they must be postmarked on or by March 14. Late applications will be considered in July. Call 219-465-3555.