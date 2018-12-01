Volunteers needed
The Lake Court House Foundation needs help staffing its first Breakfast with Santa event Dec. 8. The foundation needs help with setup and cleanup, staffing the buffet line, sweets table and hot cocoa bar, clearing tables and helping serve the senior citizens from Symphony of Crown Point scheduled to attend. Volunteers are also needed to help kids make holiday crafts during the event and help with the line to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with face painting. Food service experience is a plus. Volunteers licensed to serve alcohol needed. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Time slots can be arranged if needed. Registration is required. Contact Carrie Napoleon at the Lake Court House Foundation to volunteer at 219-663-0660.
Teens learn how to make digital movies
Cadette Girl Scout Troop 148 of Valparaiso traveled to Woodridge, Illinois, to participate in a workshop to learn how to use computer software to create movies. Sponsored by the Girl Scout Council of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, middle school Cadette Girl Scouts from throughout the council dug into their computers on a recent Saturday. They learned digital video basics, chose a subject, made their own film, edited it, then added title and credits. Each project was then hooked up to a viewing screen and given a private showing to the whole group.
Help needed
Exchange Club of Portage is selling "Simple Q-Pon" books for $20. This fundraiser will help Portage kids get to school with proper winter coats, hats, boots and gloves. To make a donation or purchase a book, call President Kathy Cox at 219-730-1629.
Dunes National Park Association wants to help with your Santa list
Let the Dunes National Park Association help with gift giving this holiday season. In this season of giving, a purchase of “Saving a Century of Progress” book or Lake Michigan poster, painted by Mitch Markovitz, a local artist will provide funds for your national park. Donations from these purchases help in securing equipment and services for the park, like the renovation and development of park facilities. Fans of the Chicago World’s Fair will enjoy, “Saving a Century of Progress” as it chronicles the history of the homes that sit along the Indiana Dunes Lakeshore. The Dunes National Park Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012. The foundation exists to solicit funds for the benefit or support of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. Visit www.dunesnationalpark.org to purchase a book or poster, to make a donation or to receive any additional information.