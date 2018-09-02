Whitetails Unlimited awards $2,000
to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
Whitetails Unlimited has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant totaling $2,000 to fund processing fees on donated large game and livestock. "We are very excited about our “Meat” the Need program, "said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, "and pleased that this Whitetails Unlimited is continually making an investment in our community."
These funds will be used to assist Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in paying processing fees for donations of large game and livestock within Indiana.
“The grant provided by Whitetails Unlimited will pay for approximately 1,500 pounds of donated large game and livestock, which will then be distributed to area hunger-relief agencies – providing almost 6,000 meals to residents in need within our communities,” Treesh said.
Golf outing raises $40,000
for Opportunity Enterprises
VALPARAISO — For the 11th year, the Friends of OE hosted the One Amazing Golf Outing at Valparaiso Country Club. State Sen. Ed Charbonneau served as the title sponsor of this year’s event inviting local police and firefighters to golf in the event.
Winners included: Oak Partners, Commercial Resources, Steve Kavois, Michelle Rees, Dean Gary, Eddie Larson, Sean Blieden, Centier Team and State Farm Team, TMS International Team and Sam Allie.
Bowlers raise $15k for
underprivileged kids
Schererville’s Buns Care Charity and its Sisterhood Chapter hosted their annual Benefit Bowling Blast at Stardust Bowl III in Dyer. More than $15,000 was raised to help the charity continue its programs of providing new shoes for children from struggling families, providing pre-K education assistance at home for those who cannot afford traditional preschool and providing modest scholarships to graduating seniors who otherwise might not qualify for assistance.