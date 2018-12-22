Officers of the Year
Valparaiso Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 76 has named its patrol officer, investigator and supervisor of the year for 2018. Each award is voted on by the members of the Valparaiso F.O.P Lodge 76. This year Officer Patrick Yokovich was named Patrol Officer of the Year, Sergeant Joe Hall was named Supervisor of the Year and Detective Sgt. Perry Stone and Detective Brian Thurman were named Investigators of the Year for 2018. Yokovich has been serving with the department for 10 years, and Hall is a 12-year veteran. Stone is a 31-year veteran, and Thurman has been serving the department for 26 years.
Bank check to fill pantry
Jesse Hunt of Dyer Bank & Trust presented Major Jose Tamayo of The Salvation Army-Lake County with a $500 check to help feed needy families in Lake County. The Salvation Army Food Pantry is solely funded by private cash and in-kind donations, along with assistance from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Bridge players in festive mood
Most of the bridge clubs celebrated the holidays with potlucks. This celebration took place in the Woodland Park Banquet Center in Portage.
The following 51 duplicate bridge players were those who scored the most masterpoints for November in the five duplicate clubs in Northwest Indiana — Chesterton, Portage, Calumet Township, Highland and Valparaiso — Louis Nimnicht, Yuan Hsu, James O’Connell, Trudi McKamey, Steven Watson, Barbara Graegin, Zafar Khan, James Angell, Joseph Chin, Daryl Fraley, Dave Bigler, Wayne Carpenter, George Roeper, Terry Bauer, Daniel Spain, Barbara Walczak, Donald Valiska, Carol Osgerby, Alfred Simmons, Gale Osgerby, Norman Szewczyk, Robert Porter, Laverne Niksch, Alan Yngve, Anne Murphy, Ruth Westberg, Charles Tomes, Michael Brissette, Indra Gupta, Helen Miller, Alta Allen, Carol Miller, Jane Krueger, Patricia Mikuta, Joel Charpentier, Ram Prasad, Charlotte Abernethy, James Lively, Barbara Stroud, Anna Urick, Dolores Marshall, Dorothy Hart, Carolyn Potasnik, Jennie Alsobrooks, Marilyn Ginzel, Robert Ferguson, Tom Rea, Lynne Kostopoulos, Pat Valiska, Marilyn Rosen and Laurence Dunford.
Patti’s All-American donates
Patti’s All-American held a donation drive for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree tag program. Students and their families chose a tag, purchased the gifts and brought them back to the gym. The Salvation Army picked up the large bin of donations on Dec. 17 to distribute to those less fortunate this holiday season.