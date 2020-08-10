Region students connect with virtual class instruction

Sisters Ashley and Aliyah Howard had a short commute to classes on their first day of school on Thursday.
Ashley, 17, a junior, and Alijah, 16, a sophomore, started virtual classes in the comfort of their Merrillville home kitchen through the auspices of the Indiana Connections Academy (INCA).
It's a virtual learning experience the Howard family has enjoyed over the last two years. Older sister Allison, 19, who graduated from the academy, will attend Valparaiso University later this month.
The Howard sisters joined nearly 6,000 Indiana students who logged on to INCA, a public, online school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.
All three daughters and their mother, Lilian Howard, are pleased they made the move two years ago after the private Christian school the teens were attending closed.
"So with everything that happened with the pandemic, why not stay with this since we're already doing it?" Lilian Howard asked. "Tell parents to give it a try."
The virtual learning experience at INCA is practically old school.
INCA, which is tuition-free, was founded in 2010 when the Indiana Department selected Connections Academy to serve students throughout the state as part of the Virtual School Pilot Program.
"We are going into our 11th year," INCA executive director Chandre Sanchez said.
"It's grown over the years. It's literally your brick and mortar transformed into a virtual school," Sanchez added.
Sanchez said enrollment, possibly in light of COVID-19 concerns, has definitely increased with the K-12 enrollment last year at around 5,000.
Enrollment inquiries increased 23% this year, Sanchez said.
"At Indiana Connections Academy, students and learning coaches are able to find what works best for them by using our rigorous online curriculum featuring live lessons with real teachers utilizing innovative technology," Sanchez said.
Indiana Connections Academy serves an array of students, from those who benefit from a flexible schedule to those who learn at a different pace from their peers to those who need more individualized attention. The diverse student body includes competitive athletes with demanding schedules, previously home-schooled students, children with medical issues and students seeking expanded course offerings, among others, Sanchez said.
Alijah Howard, who plans to go to medical school and become an obstetrician/gynecologist, said she likes best her homeroom teacher and the flexibility the virtual school brings.
"I still have friends outside my classes. It is more focused than a (traditional) school," Alijah said.
INCA middle school science teacher Aria Remmel said this is her fourth year teaching virtual classes.
"I came from a brick-and-mortar school and what led me to INCA was the opportunity to work individually with students," Remmel said.
Remmel said a typical day for INCA students consists of about five hours of classes for elementary and six hours for middle and high school.
Remmel said she can also work one-on-one with each student.
"A lot of my day is working individually with students, especially with ones who need extra help," Remmel said.
Students also take state tests in person, with several locations throughout the state. There are also field trips offered, pre-pandemic, including tours of the Toyota plant, the Albanese candy factory and back-to-school picnics in August.
Dakodha Epps, valedictorian of the Indiana Connections Career Academy Class of 2020, attended virtual classes starting in third grade.
Epps, 18, of East Chicago, said her mother enrolled her in INCA starting in third grade basically at the advice of her public school teachers.
"My teachers at the time said I should look at home-schooling because I was always bored," Epps said.
Epps, who also attended the INCA academy classes, said she was able to take college classes and is "a hop, skip and a jump away from acquiring an associate degree."
Within the next six months, Epps wants to finish her cosmetology and aesthetician degrees and eventually develop her own skin care line of products.
"The opportunities are limitless. I think we got to do more than normal kids in classrooms," Epps said.
Enrollment for Indiana Connection Academy’s 2020-2021 school year still continues. Details about upcoming information sessions and other events including dates and locations are available online or by calling 800-382-6010. For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.
How do NWI school reentry plans compare?
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!