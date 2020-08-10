Region students connect with virtual class instruction

INCA middle school science teacher Aria Remmel said this is her fourth year teaching virtual classes.

"I came from a brick-and-mortar school and what led me to INCA was the opportunity to work individually with students," Remmel said.

Remmel said a typical day for INCA students consists of about five hours of classes for elementary and six hours for middle and high school.

Remmel said she can also work one-on-one with each student.

"A lot of my day is working individually with students, especially with ones who need extra help," Remmel said.

Students also take state tests in person, with several locations throughout the state. There are also field trips offered, pre-pandemic, including tours of the Toyota plant, the Albanese candy factory and back-to-school picnics in August.

Dakodha Epps, valedictorian of the Indiana Connections Career Academy Class of 2020, attended virtual classes starting in third grade.

Epps, 18, of East Chicago, said her mother enrolled her in INCA starting in third grade basically at the advice of her public school teachers.

"My teachers at the time said I should look at home-schooling because I was always bored," Epps said.