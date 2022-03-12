Region town contacted by show 'American Pickers' in search of secondhand treasures

CEDAR LAKE — A Region town has been tapped by the popular antique hunting TV series "American Pickers."
On Thursday the Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce staff said they were contacted by the History Channel series.
"They will be coming in May 2022 and are looking for people who have sizeable, unique collections ... stashed away," the chamber wrote in an announcement. "Barns and buildings filled with what could be historical relics, private collections of antiques, vehicles that haven't been seen for many years could be a part of their show."
Those interested in discussing a collection to be showcased can contact americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Only private collections can be showcased; stores, flea markets and museums will not be included.