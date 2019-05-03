Three Region recreational trail projects are among 17 statewide that have earned grants through the state's new Next Level Trails Program. The Pennsy Greenway, Marquette Greenway and Veterans Memorial Greenway will be extended as a result of the grants announced Thursday.
Gov. Eric Holcomb revealed $24.9 million in matching grants that will help develop 42 miles of new trails.
“Our growing network of trails is more than a recreational and transportation amenity — it’s an important tool for economic development by helping Indiana attract and retain the best workforce in the country,” Holcomb said.
Locally, the three projects receiving grants play a significant role in the trail system in and beyond the Region, said Mitch Barloga, active transportation planner for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.
"They are all on major, visionary corridors," he said. The Pennsy Greenway and Veterans Memorial Parkway are part of the cross-country American Discovery Trail, while the Marquette Greenway is a three-state project along the south shore of Lake Michigan.
Pennsy Greenway
A $2.9 million grant will help extend the Pennsy Greenway by 2.33 miles from Rohrman Park to Clark Road in Schererville. The town will partner with Lake County Parks to complete this section of the larger Pennsy trail system, which ultimately will connect Crown Point, Schererville, Munster and Lansing. The current project will include a new trailhead along Clark Road. It is expected to be completed in 2021.
A separate project is underway to extend the Pennsy northwest to Main Street in Munster. The two projects together complete Schererville's portion of the Pennsy. Barloga said the last segment, into Crown Point, is in planning stages.
Marquette Greenway
A $1.7 million grant will fill a 1.5-mile gap in the Marquette Greenway in Burns Harbor, on property donated by ArcelorMittal. The project will extend the town’s portion of the trail west toward Portage, and include a trailhead with parking at Navajo Trail. Completion is expected in 2020.
The Marquette Greenway is a planned 58-mile trail that would connect Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan, along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. About 28 miles of the Marquette Greenway has been built, or has received funding.
Barloga noted the grant to Burns Harbor will help connect the east and west portions of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
"They have one of the most complicated segments," Barloga said. "It's a very critical gap."
Veterans Memorial Greenway
Finally, a $302,956 grant will aid in construction of a 0.9-mile portion of the Veterans Memorial Greenway in Hebron, from Tower Crossing on the west side of Hebron to the Lake-Porter county line along U.S. 231 — designated as the Veterans Memorial Parkway through the area.
"This is a huge win for them," Barloga said of Hebron. The project will finish the greenway on the Porter County side.
Hebron's partners in the project include Greenline Landscaping/Excavating, ArcelorMittal and Harry Brown Trucking. Completion is expected in 2020.
The full Veterans Memorial Greenway Trail, connecting Hebron to Crown Point, is a part of the Great American Rail-Trail as well as the American Discovery Trail.
To the southeast, the Erie Trail in Starke County is also on both trails. It earned a $390,750 grant for a 2.08-mile stretch of trail.
Next Level Trails
The 17 grant recipients have pledged $12.5 million in matching value. The program requires a minimum 20 percent project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value and in-kind donations of materials and labor.
In the first round, the Department of Natural Resources received applications for 82 projects, requesting a total of nearly $144 million for more than 240 proposed miles of trails. The Department of Natural Resources reviewed the applications for eligibility, and a multiagency committee evaluated them.
In addition to the grantees, the Northwest Indiana communities of Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City submitted applications in the first round.
The state expects to distribute approximately $65 million more in grants in future rounds of the Next Level Trails Program.
LAKE COUNTY TRAILS
Buckley Homestead
The Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway (aka the C&O Trail)
Length: 1.9 miles
Trail Access: Broadway and Taft Street, Merrillville
Surface: asphalt
Deep River County Park
Erie Lackawanna Trail
Green Link Trail
Gibson Woods Nature Preserve
Hobart Prairie Grove Trail
Homestead Village and Homestead Acres
Length: 2 miles total
Trail Access: 10250 Olcott Ave. or 9921 Olcott Ave., St. John
Surface: paved
Hoosier Prairie Nature Preserve
Lake Etta
Lake George Trail (Wolf Lake)
Length: 3.1 miles
Trail Access: North end of Forsythe Park, Hammond; 119th Street, Whiting
Surface: asphalt
Lake Hills Park
Lemon Lake
Little Calumet River Levee Trail
Length: 6 miles
Trail Access: West head is Calumet Avenue, Munster. East head is Martin Luther King Drive, Gary
Surface: asphalt
Marquette Trail
Length: 2.1 miles
Trail Access: East Lot 540 North County Line Road, Gary
Surface: paved
Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue Trail
Length: 1.3 miles
Trail access: Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue, Gary
Surface: paved
Miller Woods
Monon Trail
Oak Ridge Prairie
Oak Savannah Trail
Pennsy Greenway
St. John Trail
Length: 2.5 miles
Trail access: Olcott Ave. and White Oak, St. John
Surface: asphalt
Stoney Run County Park
Three Rivers
Length: 1.5 miles
Trail access: 2800 Colorado St., Lake Station
Surface: asphalt
Timberlane Park Trail
Length: .125 miles
Trail access: 11825 W. 90th Place, St. John
Surface: paved
Veterans Memorial Bikeway
Length: 8.3 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 231, Crown Point
Surface: paved
West Beach Trail
Whihala Beachside Trail
Wicker Memorial Park
LAPORTE COUNTY TRAILS
Ambler Flatwoods Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 5 miles
Trail Access: Meer Road and County Road 900 North, Michigan City
Surface: natural
Brincka Cross Gardens
Creek Ridge County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.35 mile
Trail Access: 7943 W. 400 N., Michigan City
Surface: natural
Heron Rookery Trail
Lincoln Memorial Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 1.5 miles
Trail Access: 10335 W. 350 S., Westville
Surface: natural
Luhr County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.7 mile
Trail Access: 3178 S. County Road 150W, LaPorte
Surface: paved
Pinhook Trail
Red Mill County Park
Length: Three trails totaling 1.05 miles
Trail Access: 0185 S. Holmesville Road, LaPorte
Surface: paved
PORTER COUNTY TRAILS
Bailly/Chellberg Trail
Calumet Dunes Trail
Calumet Trail
Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve
Cowles Bog Trail
Dunes Kankakee Bike Trail
Dune Ridge Trail
Glenwood Dunes Trail
Great Marsh Trail
Iron Horse Heritage Trail
Length: 5 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 149, ¾ miles south of U.S. 20, Portage
Surface: natural
Indiana State Dunes Park
Lakewood Link Trail (within Rogers Lakewood Park)
Length: 2 miles
Trail Access: 5320 N. Meridian Road, Valparaiso
Surface: paved
Little Calumet River Trail
Outback Trail
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Trail
Porter Brickyard Trail
Length: 3.5 Miles
Trail Access: North lot, 1184 N. Mineral Springs Road, Dune Acres
Surface: paved