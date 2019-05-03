{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsy Greenway bike trail at Wilhelm Street in Schererville

The state's Next Level Trails Program will help build one of the final legs of the Pennsy Greenway. The Marquette Greenway and Veterans Memorial Greenway also will benefit from grants announced Thursday.

 Andrew Steele, file, The Times

Three Region recreational trail projects are among 17 statewide that have earned grants through the state's new Next Level Trails Program. The Pennsy Greenway, Marquette Greenway and Veterans Memorial Greenway will be extended as a result of the grants announced Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb revealed $24.9 million in matching grants that will help develop 42 miles of new trails.

“Our growing network of trails is more than a recreational and transportation amenity — it’s an important tool for economic development by helping Indiana attract and retain the best workforce in the country,” Holcomb said.

Locally, the three projects receiving grants play a significant role in the trail system in and beyond the Region, said Mitch Barloga, active transportation planner for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

"They are all on major, visionary corridors," he said. The Pennsy Greenway and Veterans Memorial Parkway are part of the cross-country American Discovery Trail, while the Marquette Greenway is a three-state project along the south shore of Lake Michigan.

Pennsy Greenway

A $2.9 million grant will help extend the Pennsy Greenway by 2.33 miles from Rohrman Park to Clark Road in Schererville. The town will partner with Lake County Parks to complete this section of the larger Pennsy trail system, which ultimately will connect Crown Point, Schererville, Munster and Lansing. The current project will include a new trailhead along Clark Road. It is expected to be completed in 2021.

A separate project is underway to extend the Pennsy northwest to Main Street in Munster. The two projects together complete Schererville's portion of the Pennsy. Barloga said the last segment, into Crown Point, is in planning stages.

Marquette Greenway

A $1.7 million grant will fill a 1.5-mile gap in the Marquette Greenway in Burns Harbor, on property donated by ArcelorMittal. The project will extend the town’s portion of the trail west toward Portage, and include a trailhead with parking at Navajo Trail. Completion is expected in 2020.

The Marquette Greenway is a planned 58-mile trail that would connect Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan, along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. About 28 miles of the Marquette Greenway has been built, or has received funding. 

Barloga noted the grant to Burns Harbor will help connect the east and west portions of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"They have one of the most complicated segments," Barloga said. "It's a very critical gap."

Veterans Memorial Greenway

Finally, a $302,956 grant will aid in construction of a 0.9-mile portion of the Veterans Memorial Greenway in Hebron, from Tower Crossing on the west side of Hebron to the Lake-Porter county line along U.S. 231 — designated as the Veterans Memorial Parkway through the area.

"This is a huge win for them," Barloga said of Hebron. The project will finish the greenway on the Porter County side.

Hebron's partners in the project include Greenline Landscaping/Excavating, ArcelorMittal and Harry Brown Trucking. Completion is expected in 2020.

The full Veterans Memorial Greenway Trail, connecting Hebron to Crown Point, is a part of the Great American Rail-Trail as well as the American Discovery Trail.

To the southeast, the Erie Trail in Starke County is also on both trails. It earned a $390,750 grant for a 2.08-mile stretch of trail.

Next Level Trails

The 17 grant recipients have pledged $12.5 million in matching value. The program requires a minimum 20 percent project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value and in-kind donations of materials and labor.

In the first round, the Department of Natural Resources received applications for 82 projects, requesting a total of nearly $144 million for more than 240 proposed miles of trails. The Department of Natural Resources reviewed the applications for eligibility, and a multiagency committee evaluated them.

In addition to the grantees, the Northwest Indiana communities of Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City submitted applications in the first round.

The state expects to distribute approximately $65 million more in grants in future rounds of the Next Level Trails Program. 

