The National Weather Service is predicting the first accumulating snowfall of the season will begin late Sunday night and continue into Monday afternoon in Northwest Indiana, followed by possible record-breaking cold temperatures Monday night and Tuesday.
The Region is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday due to expected snowfall of between 3 to 6 inches "significantly impacting the Monday morning commute."
Isolated pockets of snowfall greater than 6 inches also are possible north of U.S. 30 in Lake and Porter counties, according to the weather service.
Additionally, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday due to a band of lake-effect snow that could bring a total of 5 to 9 inches of snow to Michigan City, LaPorte and South Bend.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning also has been issued for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, as 25 to 30 mph winds Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon are expected to propel waves of between 8 and 12 feet onto the Lake Michigan shoreline in Indiana.
The weather service said beach erosion and flooding of areas immediately adjacent to the lakeshore are likely. The impact may be even worse than usual due to the already extremely high water level of Lake Michigan.
The weather service said the snow is set to be followed by temperatures plunging into the single digits Monday and Tuesday night, with below zero wind chills.
The high temperature Tuesday only is expected to be in the low 20s, compared to the normal high of 51 degrees for this time of year.