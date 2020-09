Region woman dies after interstate wreck, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HOLLAND — A 31-year-old Hammond woman died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck on Thursday evening on the Bishop Ford Expressway, authorities determined.

About 6:36 p.m., Kierra A. Marshall Syrshan was driving a 2008 red Chevy Impala at a high rate of speed in the right shoulder of northbound I-94 when she lost control. She veered across all lanes of traffic and slammed into the left concrete median, Illinois State Police said.

Syrshan was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries, where she later succumbed to them, police said.

Police closed the two left lanes of I-94 for crash investigation and cleanup about 6:51 p.m. The lanes were reopened about 7:49 p.m.

