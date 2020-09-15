Region woman has a heart for hospice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sylvia Komyatte’s time for Hospice of the Calumet Area may be far less these days, but her devotion and impact are as immeasurable as ever.

Komyatte’s journey with HCA began nearly four decades ago as she helped open the doors as one of its first volunteer staff members, serving initially as a nurse and patient companion in the early 1980s.

“Sylvia’s faith and unwavering giving spirit is inspiring because she’s just a wonderful lady,” said Cynthia Camp, HCA volunteer coordinator. “She knew how to be present for others and her kindness and compassion for people touched so many throughout the years. Sylvia has this thing for serving others that is etched in her being and she has served in just about every role here at Hospice of the Calumet Area. She was instrumental in laying the foundation for our organization.”

Komyatte has always had a heart for the hospice mission. In 1985, when HCA was focusing on building a spiritual program to acquire Medicare certification, she stepped forward to become HCA's first Volunteer Chaplain. She was able to do so because she attained her master’s degree from Loyola in pastoral counseling.