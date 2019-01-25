The Valparaiso Police Department has open registration year-round for its CARE Program (Contact, Assistance and Referral Program). With the poor weather conditions, people can register a city of Valparaiso resident who may need assistance or a welfare check during times of inclement weather or emergency. The program is open to senior citizens and other individuals or groups that may be at risk or more sensitive to extreme weather.
Registration forms are available in the lobby of the Valparaiso Police Department and can be returned in person or by mail (355 Washington St.). Please also contact the department at any time if you or someone you know may need assistance prior to registering for the CARE Program. Once registered, the program members will be contacted by police staff when any of the following conditions occur:
- The heat index, a combination of air temperature and relative humidity, exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit for two consecutive days.
- The air temperature falls below 5 degrees Fahrenheit for two consecutive days.
- There is snow accumulation of 6 inches or more within a 24-hour period.
- Any other weather conditions that threaten the health or safety of identified individuals or groups