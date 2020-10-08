Regular COVID updates coming from Lake Central schools

Lake Central will also share this data with the Lake County Department of Health and the Indiana State Department of Health, Veracco said.

Veracco updated the School Board Monday with COVID-19 figures for students and staff.

Over the past week, Veracco reported:

• One student tested positive for the coronavirus at Kahler Middle School and 25 students were quarantined.

• At Grimmer Middle School, one student tested positive and 15 students were quarantined; another student became sick and was tested, but results were not in.

• Also at Grimmer, two teachers are out; one tested positive, while the other was being quarantined.

With the cold and flu season approaching, the superintendent said, flu shots have begun at several schools, including Kahler, Grimmer, and Lake Central High School.