ST. JOHN — A quiet zone for train horns will go into effect at midnight Jan. 1 for residents living near the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in southeastern Lake County, Police Chief James Kveton said.
St. John, Schererville, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Federal Railroad Administration and Norfolk Southern worked for 10 months to designate the quite zone from 77th Street in Schererville to Joliet Street in St. John.
The corridor will include crossings at 77th Street, 85th Street, 93rd Avenue, Theilen Street and Joliet Street, Kveton said.
The quiet zone designation does not prohibit train crews from using a horn during emergencies or when federal law requires its use. However, horns will be used much less often.
Residents still should look and listen for trains when approaching the tracks.
Safety requirements for the project included flashers and bells at all crossings in quiet zone, upgraded track circuitry named "constant warning time," installation of power out indicators and a risk assessment.
Median barriers with reflective paddles were installed at the 77th Street and 85th Street crossings as part of the project, Kveton said.