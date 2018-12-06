HIGHLAND — Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors Chapter 2 will hold its annual Pearl Harbor Memorial service at 11:55 a.m. Friday at the Highland Main Square. Jim Laud Sr., of Osceola, is the local chapter president.
During the memorial service members from American Legion Post 66 post the Colors. There is an invocation and taps is played.
"We don't want people to forget," Laud said. "We will give them information and inspire them and give them a sense of patriotism."
Laud wants people to know about Pearl Harbor and the attack.
"We didn't learn anything from that attack," he said. "Had we learned our lesson 9-11 would not have happened.
The Survivors group started around 1970 and is an offshoot of Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor, which is dedicated to keeping the memory of these heroes alive. "We wanted to get survivors out there to talk about what happened," Laud said. "And now we need sons and daughters to carry on and to educate people. We need to fight for patriotism."
The local chapter, which encompasses the northern part of the state, has about 20 members. They meet monthly and talk about what's going on in the area. They participated in the Munster Independence Day parade and they have an information booth in Plymouth every year for the Blueberry Fest.
"There definitely is an interest out there on history and Pearl Harbor," Laud said. "My dad was at Pearl harbor. This memberships is open to anyone who wants to remember what happened."
For information, call Laud at 219-712-4533.