Renovation planned for Merrillville dealership

MERRILLVILLE — The town's north end is expected to be enhanced as Shaver Preferred Motors is planning to invest more than $1 million in renovations to the dealership.

Shaver has been located at 5701 Broadway for decades, and it intends to expand into the former Levin Tire property that's adjacent to the dealership.

"They're really doing it to spruce up the business and make it look nice in the town and I think we should welcome it," Town Council President Rick Bella said.

The project calls for improvements to the former tire business to convert it into an indoor showroom and sales office for the dealership. Shaver's existing sales office is much smaller than the former Levin building, and it will be demolished.

Shaver is asking the town to grant a 10-year real estate property tax abatement for the improvements that will be completed.

The council has given initial approval of the requests and can finalize it later this month.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon said 20 jobs will be retained, and the project will create four new permanent positions.