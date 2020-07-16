Reported explosion at ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor plant

Return to homepage ×
A photo showing flames coming from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, blast furnace D Thursday morning.
BURNS HARBOR — A reported explosion occurred at ArcelorMittal's plant in Burns Harbor early Thursday morning.
A media spokesman for the company could not immediately provide details on the incident.
The Burns Harbor Fire and EMS and Porter Fire Department were called in to assist ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor's internal fire department with fire suppression at the steel million on Lake Michigan, Burns Harbor Fire Chief William Arney said.
"There were no injuries," Arney said. "Everybody was accounted for and made it out safely. Fire is out and all fire units are back in service. The cause of the fire/explosion is still under investigation."
This story is developing. Check back later at nwi.com for updates.
