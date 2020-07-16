You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Reported explosion at ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor plant
breaking urgent

Reported explosion at ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor plant

{{featured_button_text}}

BURNS HARBOR — A reported explosion occurred at ArcelorMittal's plant in Burns Harbor early Thursday morning. 

A media spokesman for the company could not immediately provide details on the incident.

The Burns Harbor Fire and EMS and Porter Fire Department were called in to assist ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor's internal fire department with fire suppression at the steel million on Lake Michigan, Burns Harbor Fire Chief William Arney said.

"There were no injuries," Arney said. "Everybody was accounted for and made it out safely. Fire is out and all fire units are back in service. The cause of the fire/explosion is still under investigation." 

This story is developing. Check back later at nwi.com for updates. 

Gallery: Steelworkers rally at ArcelorMittal in 2015

0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Police Officer Stevie Gill teaser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts