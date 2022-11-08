Republicans lead in contested suburban races for Lake County Council

CROWN POINT — Two Republicans were leading Tuesday night in their bids to have a voice in the fiscal decisions of Lake County government.

Republican Pete Lindemulder, 41, of Schererville held a six-percent margin over Democrat Nick Petrovski, 58. of Crown Point for the 4th District seat on the Lake County Council.

In the 7th District Council contest, Republican Randy Niemeyer of Crown Point said he had a two to one margin over Democrat Michael V. Jacobi of Winfield.

But the unofficial vote totals available about 10 p.m. only represented the balloting of the prior month. The Lake County Elections and Voter Registration website didn’t post results from votes cast Tuesday until much later.

Nevertheless, Petrovski told The Times he was conceding defeat. “We ran a great campaign and I wish Mr. Lindemulder the best,” Petrovski said.

If the final vote count bears that out, Lindemulder would replace outgoing County Councilman Dan Dernulc, who bowed out of another term on the council to run for the Indiana Senate.

Lindemulder, who owns waste-disposal businesses and has led several nonprofits, promised his background and training would help him manage Lake County's finances in an open and transparent manner.

Jacobi said about 10 p.m. it was too early to predict a winner. Niemeyer expressed confidence that he had won Lowell. Jacobi said he was awaiting results from Crown Point and Winfield.

The Niemeyer-Jacobi contest is for representation on the county council for residents of those communities as well as Cedar Lake and rural south county.

The winner will replace outgoing Councilman Christian Jorgensen, who lost to Niemeyer in the Republican primary this spring.

The 4th and 7th District council seats were the only contested races on Tuesday’s ballot.

Democratic party candidates ran unopposed to victory Tuesday for the five other county council seats as well as the public offices of Lake Circuit Court judge, clerk, prosecutor, auditor, treasurer, sheriff, assessor and the 1st District seat on the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

That ensures the Democratic party will retain its decades-old lock on who runs county government services.

Niemeyer, who has 14 years of government experience and is president of the Cedar Lake Town Council, vowed to keep alive his family’s reputation for public integrity.

He is a cousin to state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell and his great uncle, the late Ernie Niemeyer, was a state senator and county commissioner in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Jacobi said he hasn’t made a career in politics and is therefore in a better position to reform government.

The winners in those two contests will serve with five other Democrats on the seven-member county council, which sets the annual spending limits for county officials.

The winners in the uncontested races include 1st District Councilman Dave Hamm, on the council since 2012 and Clorius L. Lay, who defeated outgoing 2nd District Councilman Alfredo Menchaca in the spring primary.

Also: 3rd District Councilman Charlie Brown, on the fiscal body since 2019; 5th District Councilwoman Christine Cid since 2004 and 6th District Councilman Ted F. Bilski since 2007.

Voters also re-elected Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa J. McDermott, who has presided over the court six years, County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter, who has served 29 years in office and County Clerk Mike Brown.

Brown previously served eight years as county clerk, then resigned in 2018 because of state-imposed term limits.

A caucus of Democratic Party precinct committeemen returned Brown to the clerk’s office Aug. 8 to replace the ailing former clerk Lorenzo Arredondo who was injured in a Jan. 13 fall outside his home.

Voters elected Peggy Holinga Katona county auditor and John Petalas for county treasurer.

Katona, the outgoing treasurer and Petalas, the outgoing auditor have alternately held those two county offices several times in the last 17 years, switching every eight years to get around term limits.

Voters also re-elected County Assessor Latonya Spearman and First District Lake County Commissioner Kyle W. Allen Sr. to new terms.

Spearman has been assessor since 2019 when a Democratic Party caucus named her to replaced Jerome Prince, after Prince was elected Gary mayor.

Allen has been a county commissioner since 2016.