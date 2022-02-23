Researchers join together to address contamination in North Lake County

After being tested for almost 40 years, the soil surrounding the former USS Lead site in East Chicago still contains many unknowns — an issue a crew of local academics have decided to take on, one zip lock bag of dirt at a time.

"Right now a lot of local governments do not have enough resources to do the kind of work we are doing,” said Ellen Wells, associate professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at Purdue University. "We [researchers] have the resources so it is a no-brainer that we should get involved at this stage.”

Armed with about five X-ray fluorescence analyzers, or XRF machines, a team of six researchers has been testing water, dust and soil throughout Northern Lake County. Called Northern Lake County Environmental Partnerships, the group was able to publish a paper on their findings last year and is going after more funding so they can hire community health workers and expand their reach.

Contaminated past

Since the late 1800s a host of industrial plants operated on a 322-acre patch of land in the Calumet section of the city. Bounded by East Chicago Avenue on the north, East 151st Street on the south, the Indiana Harbor Canal on the west and Parrish Avenue on the east; the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been testing the area since 1985. The property was added to the EPA's National Priorities list of the worst contaminated sites in the country in 2009, however cleanup did not begin in earnest until 2016 when residents of the West Calumet low-income Housing Complex were evacuated.

While the EPA has been sampling and remediating properties within the superfund site boundaries, a group of local professors has been collecting samples throughout the area.

In 2016, residents, local officials and experts gathered together for public meetings to discuss the contamination. That is where Wells met Valparaiso University Chemistry Professor Julie Peller.

Peller grew up in the Region and has watched, as heavy industry changed the surrounding landscape. She wanted to put her expertise to work, directly helping residents impacted by pollution and contamination. After some discussion with Wells, whose research focuses on how environmental risk factors impact human health, the idea for interdisciplinary team took shape.

Real-world research

The crew consists of professors from Purdue University, Valparaiso University, the University of Notre Dame, Purdue University Northwest and even Hope College out of Michigan. The researchers held a series of "XRF Days" where residents brought in soil samples from 32 different sites throughout Northern Lake County. The team also collected samples from 14 sites within the superfund boundaries.

The final analysis included 228 samples. When remediating superfund sites, the EPA develops 'screening levels' to determine when further investigation is needed. Samples taken both inside and outside the superfund boarders contained amounts of arsenic, lead and manganese over the EPA screening levels. Though the levels were significantly higher closer to the former industrial site.

The findings showed that samples can vary greatly even within one property, a factor that should be considered during remediation, the report said.

The group hopes to conduct more research looking at the human health impact of coexisting contaminants.

"The EPA's regulatory levels are all based on the assumption that we are only exposed to contaminant at one time and that is not even remotely close to what the reality is,” Wells said. "There is a limited combination of contaminants that have been looked at together ... this would be quite novel.”

As educators, an important element of the research has been incorporating findings in the classroom. Students ran analyses on the samples and a few even helped collect data. Chris Iceman, associate professor of chemistry at Valparaiso University, said some of his students were actually from the areas being sampled.

"We train our students to be scientists in the lab a lot, but often fail at connecting what that means in the real world,” Peller said. "When you apply lessons to real-world problems it ignites a lot of interest among students."

This fall, the team's research continued with water sampling events held in East Chicago, Hammond and Gary. Residents filled "milk jugs, their favorite aquarium tank and two-liter pop bottles" with tap water from their homes, explained Graham Peaslee, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame. The team used a gravity filter to collect the sample, once the filter dried they could use an XRF to test it.

If contaminants are detected, the team connects residents with the Indiana Health Department so further tests can be conducted. The goal is to publish a comprehensive study showing the total extent of the contamination, to hopefully draw federal intervention.

"We are stepping in because we feel compelled to and there is sort of a vacuum there ... to really actually fix things, if they can be fixed, there needs to be a national infrastructure bill chunk of change," put towards remediation, Iceman said. “But it is hard to get traction on something like that when there is not enough awareness of how it is impacting communities across the nation."

Lived experience

While water is not the primary source of lead contamination in Northern Lake County, Peaslee said the water testing days helped the researchers make "inroads" with local residents, allowing them to later test their soil and house dust. While the researchers have tools and expertise, local residents have experienced living through it. Peaslee explained that engaging with the community is essential as their daily observations, of blocks with a strong chemical smell or houses with ill residents, can guide where samples are taken.

"Initially, we encountered a lack of trust in us because we are outsiders," said Peller, adding that the distrust stemmed from past experiences where "academics would come in, write their paper and be done with (residents)."

To build community trust, the team partnered with a few local outreach organizations such as Sojourner Truth House in Gary and created a community advisory board. Comprised of about eight residents and environmentalists, the board meets quarterly and advises the group on how to further their reach.

One way the group hopes to connect with more residents is by hiring community health workers that live in the areas being tested. Because it only takes a few minutes to run a sample, community health workers could canvas neighborhoods and distribute questionnaires to help gauge the impact on human health.

“The more we have residents involved, the better,” Wells said. “That is where they live every day, they have so much more information than we have because that is their lives and their daily circumstances”

