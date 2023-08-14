CROWN POINT — The reservation deadline is Tuesday for the Timothy Grzych Memorial Golf Outing set for Aug. 25 at the White Hawk Country Club.

Registration for the outing begins at noon, with a shotgun start to follow at 1 p.m.

This is the fourth year the city has hosted the outing, which is in memory of late Board of Works member Timothy Grzych.

There are three sponsorship levels for the event, including a hole sponsorship, $100; a foursome, $600; and a foursome and hole sponsorship, $700. Foursomes include golf, skins, lunch, dinner and drinks.

All proceeds will benefit the Crown Point Youth Hockey program, hosted at the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink at Bulldog Park.

“This outing is another way for us to keep Tim’s memory alive,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. “His legacy lives on through our memories, and the impact he continues to have on young athletes.”

To register visit https://bit.ly/3Qc8y7y.

For more information, call the Entertainment Division of the PACE Department at 219-662-3290.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week