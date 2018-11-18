HAMMOND — Some City Council members were recently in a uproar over President Janet Venecz’s push to override the city’s residency requirement ordinance to hire a non-Hammond resident for an open secretary position.
Councilman Pete Torres, D-2nd, Councilmen Robert Markovich, D-at-large, and Councilman Anthony Higgs, D-3rd, say singling out one individual for exemption is a slippery slope that could lead to potential legal challenges and be seen as discriminatory toward other applicants.
“If you make exception for one, it’s going to come up again, and we’re going to have to make an exception for somebody else. And it’s not fair if another person asks for an exemption and we turn them down,” Torres said Friday.
Hammond’s 2004 residency ordinance requires all employees live in the city, and any current employees seeking a “voluntary” promotion or transfer become a Hammond resident within six months.
Markovich said Friday he personally sponsored that ordinance years ago at the request of Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who campaigned for mayor on the idea that too many department heads were living outside the city limits.
"It was simple. If you want to work in the city, you have to live in the city," Markovich said. "People who live and work in the city have an invested interest in the city."
The resolution presented by Venecz attempted to carve out an exemption for a court/clerk employee who lives in Highland and will lose her job with the Hammond City Court closing in December 2019.
It states the employee’s transfer to a new position — as the council's full-time administrative assistant — is not a voluntary move because it’s due to the court closure, and thus does not violate the 2004 ordinance.
Her resolution was tabled at the council’s Nov. 5 meeting amid outcry from members who argued she didn't first consult with them about the hire.
Now, Venecz said she since has backed off the carve-out resolution and agreed to interview multiple candidates. Though she reiterated on Friday her intentions behind favoring one candidate from the get-go.
The employee in question has worked with Hammond since 1995, nearly a decade before the residency ordinance was put in place, but will be losing her job through no fault of her own, she said.
“My idea with choosing her was that she was familiar with the governmental procedures, as she works in the clerk’s office. And my thinking was she was a perfect fit to move into (the council) office,” Venecz said.
Councilman Dave Woerpel said there’s still some debate over whether the resolution is even needed because this could be considered a lateral, involuntary move. And the employee in question was hired before the 2004 ordinance.
“We’re not saying ‘Hey, let’s bring someone in from the outside.’ We’re trying to avoid someone who holds a job with the city from losing their job. With the closure of the courts, I think we all agreed that we would try to give these employees an opportunity to fill open positions,” Woerpel said. “That was my only argument.”
Higgs and others questioned at a recent council meeting why the office’s current full-time secretary hasn’t been given the same favorable consideration for the higher-paid open position, given her experience.
“I believe in treating people fairly across the board. The ordinance says you must live in Hammond. Why would we defer from what the law says to make an exception for one particular person? And we have other people who are interested in this position," Higgs said. "It’s disrespectful that a person who has served in this capacity as secretary be overlooked. It’s not fair."
Even with questions over whether the carve-out ordinance is necessary, Woerpel said it appears it is a nonissue now that the majority of council members has expressed interest in "another direction."
Venecz said council members recently met during executive session to discuss this week's candidate interviews, and that it was “very clear my choice was in the minority.”
A final decision will be forthcoming, she said.