EAST CHICAGO — A resident is in critical condition following a fire Saturday morning in the 1100 block of West 145th Street, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.
The patient is among four residents taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, he said. East Chicago police evacuated the residents.
No firefighters were injured.
The street side of the apartment building was showing flames when firefighters arrived, Serna said.
The cause is still under investigation.
East Chicago was assisted by the Hammond, Whiting and Gary fire departments as well as Superior Ambulance, Serna said.