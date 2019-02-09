MERRILLVILLE — Two residential development projects are getting a new look in Merrillville.
A developer wants to finish the Savannah Ridge community, and construction of a new apartment complex might be on the horizon near the Broadfield community.
Doug Homeier, a representative for the Savannah Ridge project, said the community started in the 1970s.
Developer Wayne Welter wants to build 87 homes on 30 acres of property to complete the neighborhood.
In addition to the homes created, the project would take five dead-end streets and tie them all together, Homeier said.
That includes extending Grant Street so it would run from 73rd Avenue to U.S. 30.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Plan Commission, said current residents in Savannah Ridge “have been waiting a long time for this,” and he encouraged Welter to meet with them to explain what’s included in the project.
“This is kind of a big deal,” Pettit said.
Welter plans to work with multiple builders to create the new homes in the community. Designs of the structures haven’t yet been established.
Planning Director Bill Laird said new stormwater infrastructure would need to be installed for the new homes. Parks Director Jan Orlich said the existing neighborhood park in Savannah Ridge isn’t large enough to accommodate additional residents. She said more space would need to be dedicated for a park there.
The project will require subdivision approval from the Plan Commission before construction would begin.
The process for obtaining the approval involves multiple steps. The commission could give the development initial support during its regular meeting on Feb. 19.
While homes are being planned for the Savannah Ridge area, the town has heard a proposal to build an apartment complex near the Broadfield community off 93rd Avenue.
Plans were established several years ago to build 458 apartments in the Broadfield area, Pettit said. A new developer, who the town hasn’t named, wants to revise the plans to create 275 units there.
The facility would include studio and one-bedroom apartments.
The development could be attractive to medical personnel and other professionals because of its proximity to medical facilities and other offices along Broadway.
Pettit said the town met with members of the Broadfield homeowners association about what’s proposed there.
“Everyone seems to be happy,” he said.
Laird said the developer hasn’t yet filed for approvals from the Plan Commission and Town Council. Merrillville officials continue to determine the process the developer would need to take for the project because of changes to the previous plans.
The town also has an even distribution ordinance that prohibits new multifamily units from being built within 3,000 feet of an existing multifamily structure. The municipality also is determining how that could affect the proposed development.