Residents can now text tips to Lake County Sheriff's Office

The Lake County Sheriff's Office will now accept tips sent via text.

Using the Tip411 program, residents can now send anonymous tips by texting 847411. The first word of the message must be LCSO, followed by the tip. Tips can also be submitted through the Lake County Sheriff’s Department mobile app, which will redirect to Tip411. According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, officers can respond to the messages in real-time. Senders can also attach photos and videos.

The Valparaiso Police Department began using Tip411 in 2010. Currently over 1,400 communities across the U.S. use the program.

According to the news release, there is also a new countywide tip hotline residents can reach by dialing 866-877-6848, or 866-U-SPOT-IT.

Both the Lake County Sheriff's Department mobile app and the Tip411 app can be found in the app store.

A few months ago, the sheriff's department met with police chiefs from across the county to brainstorm ways of sharing information between agencies quicker and more effectively, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

"It’s all part of a larger objective to assist all of the law enforcement agencies we work with to strengthen cooperation and a coordinated response," Martinez said in the news release.