Residents clash with Town Council over Scheeringa Farms

HIGHLAND — Discussion was spirited Monday night when the Highland Town Council discussed the upcoming repeat of the Scheeringa Farms rezoning process.
"Yes, there will be a public meeting where public comment will be part of the process," Building Commissioner Ken Mika confirmed to Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
"People can come and say their piece," Schocke said.
The rezoning process must be repeated after Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, erroneously described the proposed $40 million senior citizen housing complex as going near Kleinman Road instead of Cline Avenue.
In August, the council accepted a Plan Commission recommendation to rezone the 19-acre strip of land from large single-family to a multi-family planned unit development.
The rezoning was done through the votes of Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Vice president Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
Voting against the rezoning were Tom Black, R-4th; and President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
A member of the Scheeringa Farms group, Janille Scheeringa, asked if Russell's upcoming appearances at the Plan Commission would be in person or via the internet.
Mika noted the commission's Nov. 18 meeting — where Russell will request the new public hearing — will be conducted online via the Zoom platform.
The public hearing, anticipated for Dec. 16, will be both in person and on Zoom, he said.
Resident Larry Kondrat asked if the rezoning process repeat nullifies the council's August vote.
"So shouldn't that ordinance be rescinded also and it goes back to single family large lot subdivision?"
Schocke said a legal opinion would be necessary from Town Attorney John Reed, who was not at the meeting.
"But it seems to make sense that we would invalidate that action because otherwise why would the petitioner be re-applying again?" Schocke asked.
Kondrat then referred to an agreement between Russell and Ken Scheeringa, who owns Ernie Strack Drive, to purchase some land running immediately south of the road.
The town wants to rebuild this road and move it 40 feet to the south and has offered to pay as much as $750,000 to do both.
Kondrat said perhaps this agreement should also be reversed, "because there is no agreement to do any of this stuff."
The agreement, which was made in Zemen's living room, was done in Sheeman's presence and Kondrat asked him for comment.
After repeatedly insisting he was not part of the negotiations, a testy exchange occurred between Sheeman and Schocke.
"I was there as an observer," Sheeman again said.
"And what did you observe," Schocke asked.
"They talked it out and they came to an agreement," Sheeman tersely replied, suggesting that he ask Russell and Scheeringa for the details.
When Schocke asked how much the deal was for, Sheeman said, "I purposefully didn't want to get involved with any of it."
After the meeting, Schocke said the full council should have been made aware of the deal because the old council's 2019 contract said the town was allegedly responsible for acquiring the land by purchase agreement or eminent domain.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!