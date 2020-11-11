Residents clash with Town Council over Scheeringa Farms

The public hearing, anticipated for Dec. 16, will be both in person and on Zoom, he said.

Resident Larry Kondrat asked if the rezoning process repeat nullifies the council's August vote.

"So shouldn't that ordinance be rescinded also and it goes back to single family large lot subdivision?"

Schocke said a legal opinion would be necessary from Town Attorney John Reed, who was not at the meeting.

"But it seems to make sense that we would invalidate that action because otherwise why would the petitioner be re-applying again?" Schocke asked.

Kondrat then referred to an agreement between Russell and Ken Scheeringa, who owns Ernie Strack Drive, to purchase some land running immediately south of the road.

The town wants to rebuild this road and move it 40 feet to the south and has offered to pay as much as $750,000 to do both.

Kondrat said perhaps this agreement should also be reversed, "because there is no agreement to do any of this stuff."

The agreement, which was made in Zemen's living room, was done in Sheeman's presence and Kondrat asked him for comment.