GARY — For years, Gary had ordinances on the books attempting to hold developers to promises of local hiring and living wages in exchange for tax breaks or other incentives.
Critics say they all lacked teeth and didn't give residents a seat at the table.
Now a new proposal, crafted with the help of a citizen-led committee, is said to hold promise.
It requires developers to invest 15% of any tax abatement or in-kind assistance back into the neighborhood for improvements; to participate in an apprenticeship training program; to provide health insurance to employees; to pay a living wage of $15.50; and to offer a certain percentage of construction jobs to local residents.
However, a Gary resident who served on the committee said she is worried the proposal is now being "short-circuited" by the administration, with a last-minute added clause.
The clause, discussed at Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting, allows the administration and Gary Common Council to not enter into a community benefits agreement with a developer if they find doing so would not be in the "best interests of the city."
The new clause allows the administration and council to decide jointly not to enter into an agreement if doing so would doom the project.
"We did not work all this time to have this ordinance short-circuited at the last minute," Carolyn McCrady, a Gary resident, told council members at a Finance Committee meeting at City Hall.
McCrady was met with resistance when she asked the council to amend the agreement so that a resident plays a role in that critical step.
She said the latest "Community Benefits Agreement" — described as a legally enforceable contract — was designed so that it gives residents a seat at the table when developers and city staff negotiate terms for construction projects.
"If the administration and the council want to favor the developer, for some reason ... then, you know, they could get that. And there is no counterbalance to that. And that has been the whole problem that we've had in the city, not having any leverage for the people, that developers and businesses get what they want. They get public subsidies and then they forget about local hiring, forget about community benefits."
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson described the clause as a "safety valve" for the administration and council to retain critical development projects that would otherwise back out if held to these standards. Any deviation away from the CBA would occur in a public forum, require a council vote, and the public would have opportunity to comment at meetings for or against, she said.
Freeman-Wilson said the clause is the result of a thoughtful conversation with council members, not a last-minute deal.
Council attorney Rinzer Williams suggested McCrady's request would be "unprecedented" because it gives a resident, who is a non-elected official, a vote on matters typically handled by the legislature.
"This council is the voice of the people, and the people are in a position every four years to remove them (through elections) if they don't deem them as acting in the best interests of the people. I think to add them to this process could create a legal quagmire that I've never seen before," Williams said.
McCrady said Gary council members have long ignored public pleas against projects, citing construction of the RailCats stadium that was approved in 2000.
"I was here the night the council passed the ordinance to build the baseball stadium. You couldn't get into the building that night ... 100 people spoke that night against the stadium. Three people spoke for it. The council voted for it. I'm just saying that is a perfect example of what happens when an administration and a council decide something will happen," McCrady said.
Jim Nowacki, a Gary resident, agreed with McCrady, saying far too often, Gary strikes deals with developers and the community gets little in return.
Under the proposal, two public hearings must be held before the planning director can request approval of land transfers or tax abatement on construction projects, and report must be compiled on how the public was engaged and detailing any concerns raised about the project.
The ordinance sponsor, Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, said failure to comply with the agreement will result in the city revoking any public benefit provided to the developer.
For construction projects over $5 million, the developer will fund a compliance officer to enforce the requirements, documents show. It also creates an enforcement committee led by the city’s corporation counsel and comprised of representatives from redevelopment and planning, law and the community-led coalition.